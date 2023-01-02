Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football
That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The golf influencer confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
FOX Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
Comments / 1