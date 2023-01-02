Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
STAR advocate gets Denver police response in crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick
The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time. Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that... The post Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL reporter says league may not count a Chiefs game when determining playoff seeding
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
FOX2now.com
Chiefs Player Reconnects with Fans During Training Camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – At the end of every Chiefs Camp practice, players participate in a helmet walk. It’s an opportunity for Kansas City’s youngest fans to get face to face with the biggest superstars, as they help carry their helmet from the field below up to the locker room.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
FOX Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
FOX Sports
Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the final week of the regular season intending to play all starters according to Jerry Jones, and this news comes just in time for Colin Cowherd to update his Super Bowl Bubble. Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may no longer be option for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD — One of the Broncos’ top coaching candidates might need to be crossed off the list. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered attention from several NFL teams, including the Broncos, which reached out to Harbaugh, according to several reports. Harbaugh spent four seasons (2011-14) with the 49ers before becoming his alma mater’s coach in 2015. Many believe Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL and is considered...
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs need to lay it on the Raiders in Week 18 | What's Wright?
The Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs after Week 17’s loss to the 49ers. Nick believes Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders will play to stay healthy entering the offseason. Nick looks to Patrick Mahomes needing 420 passing yards to break the all-time single season record. Watch as Nick breaks down why Mahomes and the Chiefs need to lay it on the Raiders in Week 18.
FOX Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux on Jeff Saturday's criticism: 'I don't know who he is' | UNDISPUTED
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said that New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux’s sack celebration next to an injured Nick Foles was quote: 'trash' and 'tasteless.' Thibodeaux responded to the criticism yesterday, saying quote: 'I don't know who he is.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Thibodeaux's response.
FOX Sports
Is Lamar Jackson's contact an issue for Ravens? | SPEAK
Lamar Jackson has missed his 14th straight practice due to his knee injury. The Baltimore Ravens did clinch an AFC playoff berth. However, Lamar is in the final year of his rookie contract. Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lamar's health status today, saying quote: 'I'm just probably going to leave that stuff alone. I'm just going to focus on the game, get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Lamar's contract is an issue for Baltimore.
FOX Sports
Chiefs dethroned atop Nick's Tiers + Bills & 49ers rise entering Week 18 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini reveal Nick’s NFL Tiers entering Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Nick tiers the all 32 teams in the NFL including his beloved Kanas City Chiefs, NFC Super Bowl pick San Francisco 49ers and rival Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Lions-Packers
The Detroit Lions will play at the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra in Wisconsin in an NFL game Sunday night between 8-8 teams with wild-card playoff implications. – The Packers can earn the NFC’s third wild-card spot with a win – they were 3-6 in early November.
FOX Sports
NFL rules Week 17 Bills-Bengals game will not resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. "This has been a very difficult week," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.
FOX Sports
Raiders expected to explore trade options for veteran QB Derek Carr this offseason | THE HERD
NFL reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss possible landing spots for Derek Carr this offseason. Breer explains the Las Vegas Raider could possibly get something for Carr, but believes this offseason the quarterback market supply outweighs the demand which could make a deal challenging.
