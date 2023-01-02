Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a major new arc filling in some of the gaps leading into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and while fans wait on seeing more of Black Frieza in action, the artist behind the manga has opened up about while it took two years for the manga to bring the villain back to the series despite all those months of teasing. It was a huge cliffhanger that brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end when it was revealed that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe with a god powered new form.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
Dave Bautista Calls Marvel Exit a ‘Relief’ Because Playing ‘Silly’ Drax ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’: ‘I Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy’
Dave Bautista knows that 2023 will be a pivotal year for his acting career. With “Glass Onion” buzz carrying over into the new year, Bautista will be getting his most sizable speaking role to date in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” and an expanded role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” sequel. He’s also exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” marks his swan song as Drax the Destroyer. It’s a role that has spanned nearly 10 years and seven different MCU projects, but it’s one Bautista is more than eager to leave behind. “I’m so...
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
Naruto Fan Forges Minato's Iconic Kunai IRL
Before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced a new class of young ninjas to the Hidden Leaf Village, the original Naruto series also focused on prior generations of warriors that protected the ninja world. Before Naruto was stricken with dealing with his internal struggle relying on the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox, his father, Minato, was able to become the Fourth Hokage and earn the name of the "Yellow Flash". While Naruto's father has been deceased for quite some time, his legacy lives on as one fan has recreated his most well-known weapon in the real world.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
‘Avatar 3‘ Will Introduce Some Evil Fire Na’vi, Hints James Cameron: ‘I Want to Show the Na’vi From Another Angle’
In James Cameron’s “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” moviegoers are introduced to two different Na’vi clans, the forest-dwelling Omaticaya and the water-dwelling Metkayina. Both tribes are peaceful and only resort to violence when their land is seized upon by humans. However, audiences might soon find out that not all Na’vi are good Na’vi. James Cameron told France’s “20 Minutes” (via Total Film) that the next installment, the still-untitled “Avatar 3,” will introduce a third clan of Pandora that shows off the Na’vi’s darker side. Cameron said “Avatar 3” will explore “different cultures from those I have already shown. The...
Blood (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Jess, a separated and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. Startattle.com – Blood 2023. Genre : Horror / Thriller. Country : United...
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
Dragon Ball Teases a Frieza Clan Comeback
Dragon Ball has a ton of characters under its thumb, and some of them may be better off forgotten. After all, the series makes no apologies for its focus on Goku, and plenty of its villains have been waylaid in the name of Frieza. And now, it seems the IP is ready to expand the Frieza Clan with a very familiar face.
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Naruto: It Seems Sasuke's Choice to Leave Konoha Was Harder Than We Knew
One of the most pivotal moments in Sasuke Uchiha's life in the original Naruto series was when he decided to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in the past, looking to become stronger by training with the nefarious snake ninja known as Orochimaru. With the "Sasuke Retrieval Arc" still considered to be one of the greatest storylines of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen masterpiece to date, the databook for the series reveals that the Uchiha's decision to leave his fellow Konoha ninjas was one of his most difficult decisions.
