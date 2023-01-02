ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

'Justice for Josh': Calls for release of officer's body camera footage in Joshua Wright death grow

By Luz Moreno-Lozano, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

SAN MARCOS — Calls for the release of body camera footage that depicts the last moments of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright’s life, and whether he attacked a Hays County deputy, resulting in his death, continue to swell among the Hays County community almost a month after the incident.

For weeks, Hays County’s top elected officials have urged local law enforcement to provide swift answers to the public . On Monday afternoon, those calls grew louder as Wright’s family and friends were joined by nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and local attorney Chevo Pastrano in front of the Ulysses Cephas House in San Marcos.

“We want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help us, God,” Crump said. “This case is about trust here in the San Marcos community. It's about transparency leading to truth and accountability, and then we can have trust that no matter who we are that we get equal justice under the law.”

Joshua Leon Wright, 36, was fatally shot at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle on Dec. 12.

The initial statement from authorities provided few details but did allege that Wright first assaulted the officer and then began running through the emergency room where he was being treated.

The corrections officer then shot Wright, but authorities did not say in their statement whether he was armed or how he posed a threat to others in the hospital.

Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in a tweet last month that Wright had grabbed sharp medical instruments and had begun running toward hospital staffers and civilians when the officer shot him.

But the next day, Wilkison deleted his tweet, retweeting a nearly identical statement but changing "grabbed" to "moved toward."

However, Pastrano said Monday that law enforcement’s story does not add up.

More: Questions persist after shooting of jail inmate at Kyle hospital. Here's what we know.

He said Wright had been taken to the hospital early that morning and was handcuffed and shackled. While there, Pastrano said, Wright had to use the bathroom, so his handcuffs were removed, but the shackles remained around his ankles.

While in the restroom, a short scuffle and a push happened between Wright and the officer before Wright tried to run from the emergency room and was shot in the back, Pastrano said. An independent autopsy, which was requested by the family, revealed that the Wright was shot at least six times, and one of those bullets went through his spinal cord and would have paralyzed him, yet the officer continued to shoot him, Pastrano said.

“There is no excuse or reasonable explanation why a man in shackles should ever be fired upon even once,” Pastrano said. “There are less lethal ways to stop a man from running away in shackles. We are here because we want to discover the truth. We want justice for Joshua, and the one way that we will be able to do this is by being able to view that video.”

The call for transparency and release of the video comes three weeks after the incident occurred. In Austin, police policy is to try to provide such footage within 10 business days after lethal force is used — but it is not a practice commonly followed by neighboring jurisdictions, including Hays County.

More: Hays County OKs $5 million contract to operate new public defender's office

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler told the Statesman that the Texas Rangers are investigating the case to determine whether criminal charges should be filed, which is standard for when a law enforcement officer uses deadly force.

He also said the agency's office of professional responsibility is investigating the incident to learn whether the officer violated any departmental policies.

Cutler said he plans to meet soon with the Rangers to determine what — if any — information, including videos, will be released or whether doing so would interfere with the investigations.

Texas law sets out legal standards for using deadly force among corrections officers in a correctional institution.

"(A) guard employed by a correctional facility or a peace officer is justified in using any force, including deadly force, that he reasonably believes to be immediately necessary to prevent the escape of a person from the correctional facility," the law states.

A key issue in the Hays County case probably will be whether a hospital could be considered a correctional institution because Wright was in custody at the time.

Other Hays County news: Bear Heiser to join Kyle City Council after runoff victory over Amanda Stark

The officer, who has not been publicly identified by the sheriff’s office, was placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

State investigations of in-custody deaths have drawn skepticism recently. A New York Times article last year about the Texas Rangers looked into 29 cases since 2015 in which a person stopped breathing after a tussle with local authorities. None of those cases led prosecutors to charge anyone within law enforcement. Furthermore, shortcuts, missteps or judgment calls that could point toward a mishandling of the case occurred in two-thirds of the cases, according to the article.

Wright was a pretrial detainee at the Hays County Jail, meaning he was charged with crimes but had not had his day in court. He was accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and evading arrest and detention, according to the sheriff's office.

His mother, Beverly Wright, descried him as a gentle giant, adding that he struggled with some things and wasn’t perfect, “but he was my son.”

“Why did they have to kill my baby boy is what I want to know,” she said Monday. “I want to know why. If it was his fault, I can accept it. But show us the video.”

Staff writer Tony Plohetski contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'Justice for Josh': Calls for release of officer's body camera footage in Joshua Wright death grow

Comments / 9

fred brewer
2d ago

the word is (( STOP )) that ((OFFICER)) puts his (( LIFE )) on the line every day for (( YOU )) HE DID HIS (( JOB )) so prisoners when told to stop don't (( RUN ))

Reply(2)
2
Related
Austin Chronicle

George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer

The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy