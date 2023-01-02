Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
First 'Renfield' Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage's Dracula Making Life a Living Hell
Universal drew back the curtain on their campy vampire flick Renfield with a new trailer teasing the adventure of Dracula's titular minion. The film focuses on the dynamic between Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and his big boss (Nicolas Cage) as the henchman tries to step out of Dracula's long shadow after decades of service. When he falls head over heels for the feisty, perpetually angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans, he finally decides to leave the vampire's employ, leading to hilarity and drama as they sort out the issues in their relationship.
Sony Gives Gran Turismo Fans A High-Octane Sneak Peek At The Live-Action Film Adaptation
We don't know how, but Hollywood recently found a cheat code, and a slew of video game adaptations will be loading up on the big and small screens this year. The crazy thing is that they actually look good. From "The Last of Us," which is days away from its January 15 premiere, to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (regardless of it not giving us a full dose of Chris Pratt's Mario just yet), the curse of video game adaptations might just be about to lift. That being said, one of the riskiest entries on the list is "Gran Turismo," the 25-year-old racing franchise getting a live-action iteration with a star-studded cast. Can they really make a story out of it? Well, as a brand-new sneak peek suggests, they're certainly giving it a shot.
Our First Glimpse of the ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Proves It’s Really Happening
Orlando Bloom is in it, but does not, in fact, play a talking Aston Martin DB7. Unfortunately.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
otakuusamagazine.com
Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Re-Draws Character’s First Jump Cover Appearance
Naruto Uzumaki first appeared on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump in the 43rd issue of 1999, and now that iconic debut has been immortalized once again thanks to a redrawing effort from creator Masashi Kishimoto. The author redid the illustration for the latest issue of monthly manga magazine Saikyo Jump, which just hit shelves in Japan today.
Why The Voice Of Haku In Spirited Away Sounds So Familiar
"Spirited Away" is one of the most popular movies by acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli. It tells the story of Chihiro (Daveigh Chase), who finds herself in the spirit world after she unknowingly crosses a bridge into the realm and her parents are turned into pigs. After meeting Haku (Jason Marsden), Chihiro begins to work at Yubaba's (Suzanne Pleshette) bathhouse, where she goes by the name of Sen and tries to save her mother and father. The film was well-received in both Japan and America, even taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003. It was the only Japanese animated film to win, though other films from the studio have been nominated.
Engadget
Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo film certainly looks and sounds like Gran Turismo
So that's what Gran Turismo is really about. The first Gran Turismo teaser shows off sleek cars and angles ripped straight out of the game franchise, all from the lens of District 9 director Neill Blomkamp. Blomkamp helped introduce the short video during Sony's CES 2023 show, where executives played up their plans to adapt even more game franchises to film and television. Gran Turismo is due to hit theaters on August 11th.
Collider
Jessica Henwick Reveals the 'Glass Onion' Mistake That Made the Final Cut
Jessica Henwick, who stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, reveals that she made a major mistake while on-set. In Glass Onion, there is a scene where the gang is in Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) home, which houses an impressive collection of glass sculptures. The climax happens when Helen (Janelle Monáe) grabs one of Bron’s artworks and throws it to the ground in a display of frustration. Soon, the other guests follow suit and also join her in a rampage of destruction until every sculpture has been shattered. Yet the filming of this scene did not go as planned, as Peg (Jessica Henwick) drops a giant wheel sculpture, and then looks right into the camera with an expression of disbelief and shock. That expression turns out to be Henwick’s genuine reaction to accidentally dropping a prop, as she was supposed to smash it on the director's cue. Yet Henwick’s blunder turned out to be a happy accident, as director Rian Johnson loved the moment so much that he decided to keep it in the final cut, even calling it “Chekhov’s glass bauble.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson described the hilarious moment in more detail, saying:
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Starfield’ release window has been confirmed while ‘Invincible’ is headed to ‘Fall Guys’
We have a busy day of gaming news in our return to gaming news roundups and our first in 2023. Microsoft has reiterated that Bethesda’s Starfield is set to release in the first half of the year, Invincible outfits are coming to Fall Guys, a couple of Hitman games are being delisted ahead of a bundled release and we might be getting a Persona 3 remake.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Collider
‘Strange World’ Creators Explain How they Used Generational Conflict to Drive the Story
The Walt Disney Company has continually demonstrated over the years that it is capable of offering complex plots without relying solely on usual cinematic tropes. Its previous releases have only proven that the creatives behind the animation giant have been working diligently to provide a wide variety of stories, all while adhering to Disney's primary objective: to bring joy. Strange World, released in 2022, is no different from the rest despite providing a unique outlook on the villain. The family-friendly animated film's creators explained why Strange World deviated from the "traditional," using the "generational conflicts" within the family as the film's main antagonist.
Collider
‘Paul T. Goldman’ Footage Proves It Is the Strangest Show You Need to Watch [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Paul T. Goldman, the weirdest true-crime limited series you’ve ever seen. The exclusive clip comes from the miniseries' fourth episode, set to premiere on Peacock this Sunday, January 8. To understand what’s happening in the exclusive clip, first, we have to...
Comments / 0