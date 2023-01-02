Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform. The Idaho Republican Party’s state central committee will meet from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City to consider changes to the...
Idaho 2023 legislative session: lawmakers preparing for upcoming year
BOISE, Idaho — Here we are, the precipice of the 2023 Idaho legislative session. 2022 was full of elections, and now those elected are set to take action. Boise State Politics expert Dr. Stephanie Witt sets the tone, this new legislature has a very different dynamic. “Well, a lot...
koze.com
Idaho Attorney General Labrador Moves to Dismiss Charges Against COVID “Park Mom” Sara Brady
BOISE, ID – Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that his office has moved to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady, the so-called “Park Mom” who was arrested in April 2020 for taking her children to a closed playground along with several other people. She was 40-years-old at the time she was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in Meridian and booked into the Ada County Jail. Video of her arrest went viral and additional protests against COVID-19 closures were held.
Post Register
Attorney General Labrador asks all staff to submit letters of continued interest
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Attorney General Labrador announced that as part of an organization-wide evaluation of the Officer of Attorney General, all employees who wish to remain in their current positions will submit letters of continuing interest. This process is a best practice among Attorney General offices throughout the...
2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know
The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
Your Idaho Tax Dollars Fund Communist Propaganda
They call it public broadcasting. You can turn on children’s cartoons and learn mice teaching little mice are in same-sex marriages. On the radio side, there’s a constant drumbeat of heavy breathing and virtue signaling. In Idaho, much of the programming and staff are connected with universities, where you’ll have better luck finding a dinosaur than a conservative in the faculty lounge. The broadcast managers (wards of the state) will preach diversity, but they mean they’re hiring left-handed people before any Republicans. Yet, Republicans who dominate our state legislature pick your pockets and fund the leftist propaganda.
KREM
Idaho laws going into effect at the start of 2023
IDAHO, USA — Three bills are now law at the start of 2023. Here's what we know. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a subscription must be able...
As affordable housing crisis continues, informal evictions harm Idaho renters
According to the Idaho Policy Institute, in 2021, Idaho averaged three evictions per day, which is an increase of 11% from 2020. Although these numbers are lower compared to pre-pandemic evictions, they don’t include informal evictions, such as landlords threatening or intimidating tenants, absent of the legal process. Idaho law defines “self-help” evictions to include […] The post As affordable housing crisis continues, informal evictions harm Idaho renters appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy
We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
Are You Idaho’s Millionaire? Check the Winning Idaho $1 Million Raffle Numbers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza
BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho --...
Idaho Parents Can Throw Their Kid Away at Any Age
You can throw a kid away at any age in Idaho. Legally, you can sh*t-out on your kid for no reason at all and put ‘em up for adoption until they’re a day shy of 18. I know this because a friend of mine lived through it and Idaho law vouches for it.
Charges Dropped Against Idaho Mother Arrested for Taking Kids to Playground During COVID Closure
BOISE - Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that his office has moved to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady, who was arrested in 2020 for taking her children to a closed playground and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Brady's arrest at Meridian's Kleiner Park in April of 2020 sparked...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 2