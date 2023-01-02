ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Gold Star Family surprised with new Hero Home in Fuquay-Varina as part of Operation Coming Home

By Amber Rupinta via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwshP_0k1HsN6R00

A Gold Star Family is starting the new year with a big surprise.

Ava Bradley and three of her four children believed they were headed to a model home in Fuquay-Varina on January 2 to meet with a builder and developer as part of their application process for Operation Coming Home . However, the family was surprised while on-site with the news that they would be receiving Hero Home 27.

"Y'all are a blessing," Bradley said through tears and laughs to everyone on site.

Operation Coming Home is in association with the Raleigh-based nonprofit US Veterans Corps. The program honors the sacrifice of those who have served by providing brand new custom homes to wounded veterans and Gold Star Families like The Bradleys.

Ava lost her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Juantrea "Trea" Bradley Sr. in March 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom from wounds sustained when his vehicle caught fire from a nearby mortar attack. Bradley was one of three killed in the attack.

"There was five of them in there and three of them didn't make it," Bradley said. "So, two of them are still here with us so we still have those two angels here but he loved what he did."

Ava and four kids were left behind. She says the years following her husband's death were difficult.

"The first 5-6 years, it was it was really rough," she said. "Then, you rely on your faith, which we were, you know, a faith abundant family before then. He wasn't afraid of death. So, I feel like you did what you were supposed to do. He was like I do this for my country and now he did what he needed to do and now I have to do what I have to do," Bradley explained about finding the strength to move forward and take care of her family.

She works as a mental health therapist in Greenville, North Carolina, but the family will move to the Harnett County side of Fuquay-Varina in a new development called Serenity once the house is complete.

"It's going to be 1,200 homes when it's all built out," explained Ben Taylor of Greenfield Communities, the developer of Serenity.

"Greenfields really proud to support the military community," Taylor said. "This is just one small way we can give back."

Garman Homes will build The Bradley's home.

"For us, it's really special," explained Alaina Money-Garman, Garman Homes CEO. "To be able to build a home for another woman to have a woman own company building for a widow of a fallen soldier is really special for all of us," Money-Garman added.

Bradley's home is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

"I want to say thank all y'all for making this possible," Bradley said. "Y'all are a blessing way more than you could ever know."

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Planking Traveler

2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!

As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
proclaimerscv.com

5-Year-old Kid Brutally Killed by His Neighbor in North Carolina

A 25-year-old North Carolinians man will spend the rest of his life inside the cell after fatally shooting his 5-year-old neighbor who was, at that moment, riding his bicycle. Darius Sessoms, the suspect, made his way in an Alford plea for first-degree murder on the 29th of December, Thursday, reported by WRAL-TV. The meaning of Alford’s plea is that Sessoms and his team of defense have knowledge that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to put him behind bars, however, he does not plead guilty. It also permits Sessoms not to receive the death penalty if he were convicted while in a jury trial.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy