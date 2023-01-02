Steelers open as 3-point favorites over Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the regular season on Sunday in a battle with AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. The game is in Pittsburgh and the Steelers are still eyeing an opportunity to sneak into the playoffs while the Browns are hoping to play spoiler.

BetMGM has an opening line out for this game and has the Steelers as three-point home favorites over the Browns. Pittsburgh is 6-2 since the bye week and has won their last three games in a row. They have established their identity as a running team and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has led the team to two game-winning touchdown drives in two weeks.

Meanwhile the Browns sit at 7-9 and are out of playoff contention. They are led by running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson. Pittsburgh must win to have a chance at the playoffs along with the Bills beating the New England Patriots and the New York Jets upsetting the Miami Dolphins.