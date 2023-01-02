Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for ChildrenCassie LeighPatton, PA
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
Police arrest Derry man after purse-snatching incident in Scottdale
A Derry man is accused of stealing a purse from a woman in Scottdale Wednesday before police apprehended him after a foot pursuit, according to investigators. Jason M. Thomas, 33, was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail on charges of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wtae.com
Man arrested following string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A man charged in a string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse in Scottdale. Scottdale police said Jason Michael Thomas, 33, was being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday morning. Thomas’ arrest came Wednesday afternoon...
wdadradio.com
DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
WPXI Pittsburgh
Police: Man arrested after 2 employees, manager of local Eat‘n Park held hostage
PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after two employees and a manager at an Eat’n Park were held hostage, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road for a report of shots fired. First responders spoke to a male...
Drunk man charged for burglary and assaulting 2 people on New Year’s Eve
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of smacking a woman before entering a home and assaulting another man all while he claimed he was drunk. On New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2022, Clearfield Borough police received multiple reports of a disturbance in the area […]
wdadradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY
Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
wtae.com
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN ACCUSED OF DRUG-RELATED CRIMES WAIVES PRELIMINARY HEARING
A Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing and will head to trial. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City had his preliminary hearing this morning in front of District Judge Robert Bell, Sr. He faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing, and disposing of chemical waste, along with misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Charged with Simple Assault After Hospital Workers Injured
WHITE TWP., Pa. – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an assault that left multiple workers injured at an area hospital. Shawn Lee Lyman, 50, was charged with misdemeanor counts of Simple Assault (two counts), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (one count), and Disorderly Conduct (three counts), as well as two summary counts of Harassment.
WPXI Pittsburgh
State police investigating overnight vehicle chase in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating a one-vehicle pursuit that started around 1 a.m. in the city. Troopers said they observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit, according to a news release.
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man facing felony charges after nearly $150,000 stolen from local volunteer fire department
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after nearly $150,000 was stolen from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department over a seven year period. According to court documents, police were notified that ATM withdrawals and other transactions were showing on the department’s bank statements that were not authorized.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center. RELATED: Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglaryAccording to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
explore venango
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Crash in Venango County
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Route 8 northbound has reopened in Irwin Township, Venango County, following a Thursday morning tractor trailer crash. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m.for a multi-vehicle crash. Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, Franklin-based State Police,...
wccsradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
Comments / 0