Homer City, PA

wdadradio.com

DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
DAYTON, PA
wdadradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY

Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
HOMER CITY, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

HOMER CITY MAN ACCUSED OF DRUG-RELATED CRIMES WAIVES PRELIMINARY HEARING

A Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing and will head to trial. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City had his preliminary hearing this morning in front of District Judge Robert Bell, Sr. He faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing, and disposing of chemical waste, along with misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Charged with Simple Assault After Hospital Workers Injured

WHITE TWP., Pa. – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an assault that left multiple workers injured at an area hospital. Shawn Lee Lyman, 50, was charged with misdemeanor counts of Simple Assault (two counts), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (one count), and Disorderly Conduct (three counts), as well as two summary counts of Harassment.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police investigating overnight vehicle chase in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating a one-vehicle pursuit that started around 1 a.m. in the city. Troopers said they observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
SYKESVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center. RELATED: Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglaryAccording to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Crash in Venango County

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Route 8 northbound has reopened in Irwin Township, Venango County, following a Thursday morning tractor trailer crash. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m.for a multi-vehicle crash. Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, Franklin-based State Police,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
INDIANA, PA

