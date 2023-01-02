SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has put a hold on the Pre-Trial Fairness Act until further notice, leaving cash bail still in effect. This comes after a Kankakee County judge ruled parts of the act unconstitutional last week. But other parts of the SAFE-T Act still went into effect on Jan. 1.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO