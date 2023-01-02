Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Organ/Tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants. Of the more than 12.8 million people living in Illinois, 10,146,583 qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 74% have registered as organ/tissue donors. “I am so...
khqa.com
Other parts of SAFE-T Act did go into effect on Jan. 1
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has put a hold on the Pre-Trial Fairness Act until further notice, leaving cash bail still in effect. This comes after a Kankakee County judge ruled parts of the act unconstitutional last week. But other parts of the SAFE-T Act still went into effect on Jan. 1.
khqa.com
khqa.com
Abortion pills will be sold at pharmacies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made abortion pills available to more pharmacies. The administration finalized a rule that updates the drug labels to let more certified pharmacies dispense the pills. This change means more access at both stores and online pharmacies, where it's...
khqa.com
How the House voting is impacting Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. House recently finished their 11th round of voting for a new House Speaker, and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy still has yet to receive a majority of the votes, as 20 Republicans continue to vote against him. We spoke with several local Illinois...
khqa.com
New changes to FOID card renewals
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There are new changes to Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s FOID card if they have submitted a full set of fingerprints to the ISP. This new change went into effect...
