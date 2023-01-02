Read full article on original website
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
South Hutch to continue work on water issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Manager Joseph Turner knows that his city's water needs are a major issue going forward. "It creates challenges," Turner said. "The long story short on that is that we use about 90% of our annual water allotment each year. Obviously, the lion's share of our usage is coming from a major industrial customer, Tyson Foods. That creates some challenges. There are a lot of benefits of having a large employer like that in your community, but that also creates a lot of challenges and one of the challenges we're facing is that we're bumping up toward our water allotment limit.
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
2 injured in Wichita shooting over the noon hour
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Piatt Thursday.
Crews headed to training center spot house fire in Plainview
Crews with Battalion 2 were headed to the training center near 31st Street South and Oliver around 2 p.m. when they saw heavy smoke coming from a home in the Planeview neighborhood.
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
Police: Kansas man found live grenade in garage
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man found a live grenade in his garage on Wednesday. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified about a hand grenade located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington, according to a media release. The man advised...
Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
Places to Adopt a Pet in Wichita
There are many animal rescue organizations in Wichita connecting pets in need with loving forever families. You can find hundreds of dogs, cats and hand pets for adoption across the metro area. Even if you're looking for a specific breed, adoption is an option. Wichita has breed-specific rescues, and purebred dogs and cats show up in shelters, too.
2 hospitalized in critical condition after mobile home fire in SW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10:45 a.m. The Wichita Fire Department said the two smoke-inhalation victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Crews encountered heavy fire when they arrived at the Mobile Manor Estates mobile home park. As they began their interior attack, they found the victims, who had evacuated, on the porch. They were taken to the hospital by Sedgwick County EMS.
3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
Meagher: 'Glad' he was interim city manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
Mother of 15-year-old involved in NYE altercation with Wichita police addresses city
Mayor Brandon Whipple held an impromptu public forum during Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the altercation that took place at Roller City on New Year’s Eve.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday believed to be linked to two sexual assault cases involving elementary and middle school-aged children. Police said around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a young teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a biracial male driving a blue vehicle...
OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes
Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
