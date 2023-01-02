Read full article on original website
Watch Now: Cleanup underway after storm slams California, and more of today's top videos
Excessive rain, heavy snow and landslides have struck California, how Ukrainian soldiers are relaxing between battles, and more of today's top videos. (6) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Know what you can and cannot do while driving in Georgia. Georgia has some of the most strict distracted driving laws in the nation. Yet people are still dying on Georgia roadways. In fact, Georgia has some of the most dangerous roadways in...
'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. January 2, 2023. Editorial: Seek a bolder vision for U’s medical center. Proposed Fairview-Sanford merger raises questions about the future of the university’s hospitals, clinics. A resurrected merger proposed by Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health has provided one road map for the University of Minnesota...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Regents Plan To Extend Tuition Break A Good One. The South Dakota Board of Regents is attempting to bolster the numbers in its university system by extending its program to offer in-state tuition to out-of-state students. Last month, the regents voted to...
Wisconsin DNR extends new wolf plan comment period
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan. The state Department of Natural Resources released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November. The plan doesn’t include a specific statewide population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.
Arizona Department of Public Safety director set to retire
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert has announced that he's retiring on Friday. Silbert took over as the department's director in April 2020 following the retirement of Col. Frank Milstead, who served in the role for about five years. Silbert previously served as...
Former Delaware state trooper sentenced in theft scheme
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware state trooper who pleaded guilty in connection with a series of thefts from a package reshipping company has been sentenced to six months in federal prison. Jamal J. Merrell was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in September to a misdemeanor count of...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. January 3, 2023. Editorial: SC inter-agency cooperation should be the rule, not the exception. We wish cooperation and coordination among the various S.C. state agencies and other public institutions weren’t so rare, so it’s important to call attention to an instance when it happens, particularly when the instance involves something as important as reducing lives lost in South Carolina’s addiction crisis.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 30, 2022. Editorial: Ky. joins coalition to crack down on text message scams. We all get them — annoying unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Hoping to remedy the issue, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced recently that he has joined a bipartisan coalition, which includes all of his state counterparts, urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on these messages.
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. December 28, 2022. Gov. Tom Wolf is about to close out his two-term tenure. It’s been quite a ride. Over the years, we have not been shy about laying criticism at the governor’s door. We have castigated him for budget issues. We have harangued him for administrative hiccups and staff pay raises. We took him to task over poorly executed coronavirus pandemic policies.
Law firms, lobbyists, business pay for Mills' inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated...
Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her...
Vermont GOP governor sworn in to 4th term in blue state
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott began his fourth two-year term Thursday by urging the state’s lawmakers to help find ways to even the playing field between the state’s most well-off communities and those that are being left behind. During his 40-minute inaugural address...
New Hampshire Legislature gets down to work
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers debated rules changes that reflected the dramatically divided House on Wednesday as the state's new Legislature began its first official day of work. The House convened with Republicans holding a razor thin 201-197 majority, with two seats vacant. That will make attendance...
Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address. Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding...
Mississippi lieutenant governor launches bid for 2nd term
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann filed Thursday to seek reelection, launching his bid for a second term as the state's second-highest ranking official. Touting a state budget surplus of over $1 billion, a reduced number of state government employees and a smaller state debt, Hosemann...
GOP-led Kentucky House passes top-priority tax cut measure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to build on efforts to cut the state's individual income tax rate, as Republicans took another step toward achieving a long-running policy objective. The measure, following up on last year's efforts to reduce the individual income tax rate, aims to...
