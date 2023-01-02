Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls into home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Bay Area road closure updates during storm
Expect updates on road conditions throughout the storm.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
Bomb cyclone to unleash life-threatening flooding in California
A major storm that will rapidly intensify and become a bomb cyclone off the coast of California will slam into the Golden State, unleashing an increasing risk for life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and power outages into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will affect California just days after the deadly...
