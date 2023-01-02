Read full article on original website
Karen Solan
2d ago
Poor baby was so scared. Police were having a ball though. Obviously it hasn’t caused any problems in the past. She should get to keep him while she moves.
Gloria Kemp
2d ago
She should get to keep him , heDidn’t do anything . That is her baby.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
We Need to Let This Oklahoma Woman Keep Her Pet Pig
A few weeks ago of the Moore Police Department having to capture a pig. Cops having to catch a pig? The easy jokes right themselves here. Looks like the pig was able to get out of the fenced in yard that morning and no one was hurt in the process. The story does not end here, apparently Larry has to go. Steffany Jones is owner of Larry the pig after he was gifted to her as a wedding present from her husband. Well looks like Mrs. Jones was given a warning by the city of Moore that she has fourteen days to find Larry a new home.
KOCO
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into her Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into her northwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that around 2 a.m., a car went through two fences before crashing into a home in a neighborhood near Northwest 164th Street and May Avenue. The driver was heading south on Sugar Loaf Drive and overcorrected their car before crashing.
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
KOCO
Edmond police search for new recruits to keep streets safe
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are searching for men and women to keep the streets safe. KOCO 5 spoke with officers about why their academies are happening a lot more often. "We only do an academy when there’s a need for officers. We just so happened to have...
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig pleads case to city council, asks to keep pig on property
MOORE, Okla. — The owner of a pig in Moore plead her case to the city council, asking to keep her pig on her property. Last week, the owner of ‘Larry the Pig’ was told he was overweight, and therefore violated a city ordinance. The city council said Larry can stay in Moore, at least for now.
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
News On 6
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
‘We’re there to help not fight,’ nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded
An ER nurse is speaking out and asking questions, nearly a year after he was attacked in his emergency room.
KOCO
More information released into recent death of detainee at Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — More information has been released on the recent death of a detainee at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 looked through an incident report filed with the state Health Department. It does not contradict earlier statements made by Cleveland County, but it does go into detail on the efforts made to save the life of Kathryn Milano.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma City hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023, and for the parents, little Millie is their first child. "I was able to watch fireworks while I'm holding her hand," Justin Chandler said. "It was a pretty cool experience to watch everything unfold." New parents...
KOCO
Family displaced after heat lamp causes fire at northwest Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was displaced after a fire sparked at a home early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Crews responded shortly after 2:05 a.m. to a house fire in a neighborhood near Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. The fire extended into the attic, causing a bit of damage.
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
