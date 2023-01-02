Read full article on original website
DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Man arrested following string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A man charged in a string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse in Scottdale. Scottdale police said Jason Michael Thomas, 33, was being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday morning. Thomas’ arrest came Wednesday afternoon...
WATCH: Pennsylvania State Police aircraft makes stop at Willard Airport
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane arrived at Willard Airport this afternoon and departed nearly an hour later. But this wasn’t just any plane, the FAA registry showed the aircraft was registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and the arrival and departure coincided with the announced extradition of the man suspected of killing four Idaho […]
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
Somerset County man lost $10k to fake attorney, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An older man from Friedens was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fake attorney claiming his son had been arrested. State police in Somerset were told the alleged scam took place in mid-December. An 88-year-old man received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney […]
Police Detail Murder Suspect's Arrest, Previous Encounters With Police
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
