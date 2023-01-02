Read full article on original website
Related
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
New VALORANT Map Teased Multiple Times
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Here are the teasers for the New VALORANT Map coming soon.
Persona 4 Golden Naoto Social Link Guide
With the launch of Persona 4 Golden, new players will stumble upon Naoto Shirogane, the Fortune Arcana. If players wish to progress their relationship with her, this Persona 4 Golden Naoto Social Link Guide will help do just that. In order to start the link with Naoto, players will have...
VALORANT Map Lotus Potentially Leaked
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Luckily that wait is over as the latest leaks have potentially shown off the newest VALORANT Map, Lotus.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
League of Legends Season 13 Patch Schedule [Full 2023 Schedule]
League of Legends is one of the most patched games ever made. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be as close to balanced as possible. During these patches, they also release new content like skins, champions and much more. Teamfight Tactics, generally aligns with these patches as well. With that, one may be wondering, what is the League of Legends 2023 Patch Schedule for Season 13? Here is a look at the League of Legends Season 13 Patch Schedule.
What Is The Monster Hunter Rise Release Date?
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is when exactly is the Monster Hunter Rise release date?. What’s...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with school hacker, Penny. Or, as Team Star knows her, Cassiopeia. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia.
How to Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Arven Battle
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with Pokemon’s new favorite resident chef, Arven. Otherwise recognized as the son of Professors Sada and Turo. This piece will be an overview of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Arven Battle.
Max Waldo Leaves Cloud9 Ahead of 2023 Season
In a surprise move, Cloud9 loses a coach just before the start of the 2023 season. On Thursday December 29, Cloud9 announced that Max Waldo is leaving Cloud9 to pursue a career in content creation. Max Waldo served as the Head Coach for Cloud9 in 2022, and was recently re-signed as a positional coach for the top lane.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-Levincia Gym Rematch
Part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet post-game is battling each of the gym leaders again, but with leveled-up and full teams of 6. Despite only being able to be fought once, these matches are fairly interesting. This piece will go over the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Levincia Gym Rematch.
Vegas Eternal Announce Starting Roster for 2023 Season
The Paris Eternal have headed west and now reside in the small town of Las Vegas, Nevada. The location change as revealed to Overwatch League fans late last year. The transition from a primarily European team to a primarily American team gave fans around the league the impression that this would be the foundation of the new Vegas Eternal. Then on Wednesday December 28, everyone’s suspicions were confirmed. The Vegas Eternal announced the re-signing of Jesse “Dove” Palomo, Josh “MaltheL” Gonzales, Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas and Luke “Lukemino” Fish. Joining them is former New York Excelsior tank Jack “Vulcan” McArthur.
Legacy of Japan’s Nagakin Capsule Tower lives on in restored pods
Tatsuyuki Maeda had more reason than most to feel a pang of regret as he joined admirers and passing office workers to watch Nakagin Capsule Tower being dismantled. The building was not just one of Tokyo’s most famous structures; for more than a decade it had been Maeda’s occasional home – a pied-à-terre in the heart of the city he had coveted since he first set eyes on it from his nearby workplace.
Florida Mayhem Add CH0R0NG and Sauna For 2023 Season
It looks as though it is the Florida Mayhem’s turn to announcement their offseason signings. On Wednesday January 4, the Florida Mayhem announced the addition of former Toronto Defiant main support Yoo-min “CH0R0NG” Sung and Contenders DPS Paavo “Sauna” Ulmanen. CH0R0NG spent his rookie season...
Overwatch 2 January 5 Patch Notes
The first patch for Overwatch 2 in 2023 has arrived and it just may change the landscape of the game once again. Well, at least for tanks. On Thursday January 5, the Overwatch 2 developers announced a patch in which both Junker Queen and Zarya received notable buffs. Brigitte and Moira were also recipients of some additional power, gaining some additional durability in a faster 5v5 environment.
Professor Sada Final Battle Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down one of the best final battles in any Pokemon main series game. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet’s final battle with Professor Sada.
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes
Apex Legends has just announced its newest event, Spellbound. When it launches players can expect to see not only new cosmetics but even new fixes and changes. Here are the full Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes. Patch Notes. Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0