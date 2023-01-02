Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
‘Widespread flooding expected’: Atmospheric river headed for SF Bay Area
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the San Francisco Bay Area as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm." Here's what you should know about the big storm.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
SFGate
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
