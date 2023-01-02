ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’

Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm."  Here's what you should know about the big storm.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE

