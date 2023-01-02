ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGku0_0k1HrN8e00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage attached to a Kettering home caught fire Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response.

According to Kettering authorities, crews received a call around 4:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire.

Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield

Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.

The Kettering Police Department said that all residents made it out of the home safely.

Crews were still on the scene more than half an hour after the call was made, and shut down the road in both directions. No cause for the fire has been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2t1u_0k1HrN8e00
A garage caught fire in Kettering on Monday (Spencer Neuman, WDTN)
