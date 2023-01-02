National parks can attract some silly visitors

During 2022, our family celebrated four weddings, hosted a bridal shower and an I Do Barbeque, experienced a semi-serious health crisis and built a new garage. This left us with very little time for travel which is our favorite hobby.

We made only one trip to our closest choice destination, the Smokey Mountain National Park. Our projected journeys to the Tetons, Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Mesa Verde National Park didn’t happen. However, these sites are on our radar to visit again this next year and we know they will be just as spectacular as the first time we saw them, because they are protected by the National Park Service.

There are 63 National Parks across the United States where visitors can sightsee, hike, camp and enjoy the wonder of nature preserved.

Unfortunately, not all visitors come to see the natural beauty or uniqueness of the parks. They are expecting a personal playground where they can be entertained and play with the animals. Rangers have recorded the incredulous acts of some of these visitors.

For example, in Yellowstone, a visitor put a bison calf in the back of his SUV claiming that it had been abandoned and he was rescuing it. As a result, the calf was then rejected by the herd and had to be euthanized. Two men in Utah’s Goblin Valley pushed a 200-million-year old rock off its pedestal and over a bank and cheered their accomplishment on video. Five visitors in Yellowstone have been gored by buffalo in recent years trying to take selfies as close as six feet.

In the Everglades National Park, visitors have been caught taking baby alligators for pets. In addition to this being an illegal act, they apparently do not realize that baby gators can grow to more than 15 feet in length. In one of the parks, a ranger noticed a woman holding a strange looking dog. A closer look showed the dog to be a baby deer. When asked about the dog, the woman replied the animal had a broken leg and she was planning to take it to a vet in a larger city. As it turned out, it did not have a broken leg. The woman was trying to steal the fawn.

Almost as ludicrous as these acts are some of the ideas found in the parks’ suggestion boxes. One of these was to “have a snack bar at the top of the mountain trail. A McDonald's would be nice.” Another was, “hiking trails need to be paved.” A third was, “the trail needs steps, maybe an escalator.” A visitor at Yellowstone complained to the hotel staff that “the bears were not trained to come out and play where we could see them.” And, of course, there is always a request to move the deer crossing sign to a better place because it is posted in an area too dangerous for the deer to cross.

I uncovered these amusing but sad accounts while reading about some of the parks we still plan to explore. I tend to believe the people in these stories would do well to visit one of our country’s great amusement parks and leave the trips to the majestic lands protected by our National Park Service to others.

Chuck Bell is a former 4-H Educator and Farm Bureau member for Muskingum County.