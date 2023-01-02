ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Utah Utes Fans Have Invaded The Rose Bowl Game Today

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

Who says Pac-12 fans don't travel well?

The 2023 Rose Bowl game is officially underway, and it's now clear one team will have home-field advantage.

Utah fans have invaded Southern California for today's Rose Bowl game.

It's probably a 70-30 split in favor of the Utes. Take a look :

It will be interesting to see if crowd noise ends up playing a factor in this one.

Utah and Penn State are officially underway at the Rose Bowl. Catch the game on ESPN.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

