Tennessee State

Look: Official Week 18 NFL Schedule, Game Times Have Been Released

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

As hard as it is to believe, the last week of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season is finally upon us.

With several crucial matchups set to take place this weekend, the NFL has altered their Week 18 schedule to heighten the drama for fans of teams vying for the playoffs.

Here is the updated slate of games for the final week of the regular season.

Two of the biggest matchups impacted by the scheduling changes are Lions-Packers and Jaguars-Titans.

The latter, Jacksonville (8-8) versus Tennessee (7-9), is being flexed to the primetime slot on Saturday night.

Despite the Jaguars' Week 17 win that vaulted them into first place in the AFC South, the winner of this Week 18 matchup will win the division title due to tie-breaking rules.

A Tennessee loss would eliminate the Titans from the AFC playoff race. Jacksonville, however, could still secure a Wild Card berth with a loss to Tennessee should Cleveland, New England, and Miami all falter next week.

The other game to be moved, the Lions against the Packers, is being flexed to Sunday Night Football. The playoff ramifications in this one are a bit more complex.

While a Green Bay win would clinch the final NFC Wild Card spot for the Packers (8-8), the Lions (8-8) are going to need some help for this game to become a 'win-and-they're-in' matchup.

If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) in the 4:25 p.m. EST window, the Lions will control their own postseason destiny against the Packers. A Seattle win, however, would eliminate Detroit from playoff contention due to the Seahawks owning a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Additionally, one Week 18 matchup will impacted by the outcome of Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals tonight.

A Cincinnati win or tie would lock up the AFC North for the Bengals and render their regular season finale against Baltimore almost meaningless. A Bengals loss, though, would keep the Ravens alive for the divisional title.

Accordingly, should the divisional race remain undecided after tonight, the Bengals and Ravens will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST in Week 18. It will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST, however, if the Bengals win or tie the Bills this evening.

The Bills and Bengals, both still alive for the AFC's No. 1 seed, will clash tonight on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Athlon Sports

