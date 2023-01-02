Football World Is Remembering Mike Leach Following Mississippi State's Chaotic Win

In their first game since the death of coach Mike Leach, the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs won in an insane fashion.

One that would've made the eccentric coach proud.

Mississippi State did not lead Illinois at all for the first 59:56 of the game. After the final snap, which ran until the end of regulation, the Bulldogs intercepted an Illinois pass for one last score. Mississippi State won by nine points in regulation.

Before the game even started, however, the Bulldogs participated in a makeshift moment of silence, taking an intentional delay of game penalty to start the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Leach, formerly a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently Mississippi State, died due to complications from a heart condition on Dec. 12. He was 61.

It was up in the air if the Bulldogs would play in their final game of the season, but Mississippi State interim athletics director Bracky Brett told ESPN's Chris Low that "coach Leach would expect them" to still play in the postseason.

Nicknamed "Pirate," Leach was known for his innovative air-raid offense. It's drawn tributes from around college football during the 2022 bowl season.

Leach's 158 wins as an FBS head coach ranks second-most amongst SEC coaches and fifth-most among active Power 5 coaches. He's remembered as one of the most prolific offensive minds in football.