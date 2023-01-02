Read full article on original website
WTVQ
LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
spectrumnews1.com
Locally owned Third Street Stuff offers coffee, art with a side of activism
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Lexington coffee shop owner is brewing up more than just a hot cup of joe for her community. For 18 years, Third Street Stuff coffee owner Pat Gerhard, a lifelong artist, has brought a big, bright and bold flavor to Lexington’s coffee community. “There’s...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
fox56news.com
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society …. "If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back on the Best...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds continue to push into the region today as winter slowly starts to wage a comeback. This starts with the chance for a rain or snow shower tonight, with a better chance for some rain and snow with a weekend system. An upper level system...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill is back in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest cold front has delivered some chillier air to the region. It’s typical but chilly when considering where we’ve been. After tracking temperatures in the 60s and even 70s, we have dropped back down to normal territory. We spent several days above normal by 20 degrees or more. Nothing like that lasts for too long during this time of year.
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
fox56news.com
Winchester Country Club celebrates 100 years
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — For golfers, there’s nothing like a hole-in-one, but members of the Winchester Country Club said celebrating this Winchester staple is even better. “We have members that have been here since Col. Cecil like 1985, or my father who’s been working here since 1975,...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
fox56news.com
Lexington Public Library offers app coding class
The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
WKYT 27
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis. “We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
wcluradio.com
Gena Faye Couch
Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
spectrumnews1.com
Scott County cancels class Tuesday due to flooded roads
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Heavy rain and severe weather have led school officials to cancel classes in Scott County on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district notified students and parents early Tuesday morning that school was cancelled, citing "flooded roads and rising water across the county." It will not be...
