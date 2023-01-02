ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVQ

LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses

"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society …. "If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a look back on the Best...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds continue to push into the region today as winter slowly starts to wage a comeback. This starts with the chance for a rain or snow shower tonight, with a better chance for some rain and snow with a weekend system. An upper level system...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill is back in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest cold front has delivered some chillier air to the region. It’s typical but chilly when considering where we’ve been. After tracking temperatures in the 60s and even 70s, we have dropped back down to normal territory. We spent several days above normal by 20 degrees or more. Nothing like that lasts for too long during this time of year.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Winchester Country Club celebrates 100 years

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — For golfers, there’s nothing like a hole-in-one, but members of the Winchester Country Club said celebrating this Winchester staple is even better. “We have members that have been here since Col. Cecil like 1985, or my father who’s been working here since 1975,...
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Public Library offers app coding class

The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins

With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis. “We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Gena Faye Couch

Gena Faye Couch, 75, was born in Lexington, KY. The beloved mother of five, passed away at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY on New Year’s Day after a series of health issues. In the hours leading up to her death, Gena was surrounded by her children, their spouses, many of her grandchildren and loving family friends.
GLASGOW, KY
WTVQ

Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Scott County cancels class Tuesday due to flooded roads

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Heavy rain and severe weather have led school officials to cancel classes in Scott County on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district notified students and parents early Tuesday morning that school was cancelled, citing "flooded roads and rising water across the county." It will not be...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

