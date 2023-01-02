Read full article on original website
Marshfield Swimming Dives Past Wisconsin Rapids
The Marshfield Tigers Boys Swimming Team dove past Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Boys Swimming, 127-42. 200 Freetyle Relay: Dagit, Edmundson, Hilbelink, Berres. 400 Freestyle Relay: Klumb, Buth, Edmundson, Hilbelink.
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave's Guitar Shop has reopened in...
Marshfield Hockey Drops Nonconference tilt to Madison West
Marshfield dropped a 7-1 nonconference boys hockey game to Madison West. Tyler Reissman scored the Tigers' lone goal, assisted by Noah Peterson.
Rib Lake Boys Basketball Displays Second Half Blitz to Run Past Abbotsford
Abbotsford took a 28-27 lead at the half before Rib Lake stormed back with a monster ten minute blitz to begin the second half, in a 76-49 victory for Rib Lake. The Redmen came out on fire in the second half, going on a 41-12 run in just ten minutes of play. Leading the charge was Tanner Vlach, who scored 20 of his game-tying high 22 points in the blitz. Jackson Blomberg also netted 22 points for Rib Lake.
Stratford Girls Fall to Newman Catholic
Stratford fell to Newman Catholic in Marawood Girls Basketball, 39-32. Stratford scoring Heidmann 3, Berg 2, Kraus 7, Linzmaier 10, Christopherson 6, Hollatz 4.
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 3: Cadott, Neillsville, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Marshfield #1-5
2 Neillsville 10-0 3 Almond-Bancroft 11-0
Northland Pines Shuts Out Wausau East/Merrill in Boys Hockey
Northland Pines defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey by a score of 4-0. Anderson Kielty, Josh Graves, Roen McGee and Luke Wessel. Eli Kerner had 19 saves for Northland Pines.
Marshfield Girls Outduel Eau Claire Memorial
Dani Minsaas poured in 30 points as the Marshfield Tigers defeated Eau Claire Memorial in nonconference girls basketball, 69-62. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 2, Minsaas 2, Abney 2, Grancorvitz 16, Schueller 8, Bousum 2.
Northland Pines Hockey Handles Pacelli Co-op
Northland Pines defeated Pacelli Co-op Boys Hockey by a score of 7-1. Mason Zielinski scored the lone goal for Pacelli. Pines had goals from Anderson Kielty, Luke Wessel(2), Peter Anderson, Logan Kramsvogal and Carter Schmidt. Carter Herheim had 30 saves in goal for Pacelli. Eli Kerner stopped 19 shots for...
Owen-Withee Boys Clobber Spencer
Owen-Withee blew past Spencer in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball by a score of 80 – 38. Carter Klabon led the Blackhawks with 22 points, and Logan Amacher added 16 points. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 10, Hatlestad 8, Soweija 3, Amacher 16, Henke 5, Klabon 22, Pyrchalla 2, Sherwood 8, Geldernick 3.
Pittsville Boys edge Rib Lake
Pittsville edged Rib Lake in nonconference boys basketball, 55-50. Sam Bowden had 22 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 3, Da. Luther 3, Friday 4, Bowden 22, Dy. Luther 8, Redmond 8, Getsinger 7. Rib Lake stats requested, not provided.
Mosinee Girls Run Past Northland Pines
Taelyn Jirschele had 23 points as the Mosinee Girls raced past Northland Pines in Great Northern Basketball, 54-32. Mosinee scoring: Selle 8, Kramer 8, Baars 2, Wayerski 7, Fitzgerald 6, Jirschele 23, Gorski 2, Munoz 2.
Auburndale Falls to Edgar Girls
Edgar defeated Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 54-37. Mikayla Wirkus had 14 points and Reagan Borchardt added 13 for Edgar. AnnaMarie Aue had 16 points for Auburndale. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 3, M. Krings 2, Grimm 2, Ertl 5, Schulte 2, Aue 16, Haseohrl 5.
Cadott Girls Thrash Cameron
The Cadott girls thumped Cameron by a score of 72-25. Cadott scoring: Eiler 17, Goettl 18, Burish 2, Kowalczyk 11, Enestvedt 2, Hager 8, Ryan 12, Sikora 2.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Pacelli Basketball Knocks off Almond-Bancroft
The Pacelli Cardinals upended Almond-Bancroft in CWC Boys Basketball by a score of 59-45. Cam Schurk led Pacelli with 19 points and Andrew Van Order added 17 points. Jaydon Awe pulled down 20 rebounds for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Van Order 17, Mayer 7, Schurk 19, Awe 9, Flees 3,...
Public Meeting to be Held Regarding Multi-Use Trail at Weber Park
Public Involvement Meeting: Adler Road (CTH Y) Multi-Use Trail Weber Park to Sycamore Avenue. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will hold a Public Involvement Meeting for the proposed multi-use trail project Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the 2nd Street Community Center, 211 East 2nd Street, Marshfield. A short project presentation will be given, followed by time for open discussion. We will be holding the meeting via a conference call and in-person. If you are unable to attend in person, you can join by phone with the option below. The public is invited to attend this meeting to express any ideas or concerns.
Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
