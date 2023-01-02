ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
First in nation Girl Scouts dream lab coming to Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A new Girls Scouts dream lab will be built in Gonzales later this month as part of a grant pilot program with Girl Scouts of the USA. According to officials, the dream lab will be one of the first two in the nation. The headquarters will...
GONZALES, LA
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

CELINA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Tuesday in Celina, Texas, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as...
CELINA, TX
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
