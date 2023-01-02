ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football adds verbal commitment from 2024 kicker recruit Jake Weinberg

By Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mroh4_0k1Hq2ir00

Florida State football added a recruit to its 2024 class just two days into 2023.

Just a couple of days after being offered by the Seminoles, kicker Jake Weinberg committed to the program.

Weinberg, from American Heritage Delray Beach (Fla.), announced his decision at noon on social media on Monday.

He attended an FSU camp back in June before making a visit to campus in October.

Weinberg also had offers from Florida Atlantic and Youngstown State. He is yet to be ranked by either 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings.

He is however ranked as the top kicker in the class by Kohl’s Kicking. Here is what the site had to say about him:

"Weinberg recently competed at the 2022 Kohl's Texas Winter Showcase Camp. He topped all kicking charts, scoring 14 points on field goals and 112.2 points on kickoffs. He won both the field goal competition and the kickoff competition at camp with a 63-yard field goal, and an 85-yard kickoff.

"Weinberg also competed at the 2022 Kohl's Eastern Showcase Camp in May of 2022. He was excellent and once again displayed the top field goal ability in his class by hitting high clean rotating field goals. In January at the Underclassman Challenge, he scored an impressive 21 points, the top score for all athletes in attendance on field goals. He has developed excellent confidence in his ball/foot contact and the overall command of his body through the ball is the best in the 2024 class. Weinberg has all of the intangibles to be a day-one starter at a Power Five school. His work ethic and talent are special!"

Weinberg is the eighth commitment for the Seminoles in the 2024 class, which currently is ranked No. 4 in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the seven recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with what their ranking is on 247Sports.

Quarterback

Four-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 9 quarterback, No. 95 overall

Running back

Four-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 4 running back, No. 45 overall

Wide receiver

Three-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak, Fla. - No. 52 wide receiver, unranked overall

Defensive tackle

Three-star Keishawn Mashburn - Munroe Day School - Quincy, Fla. - No. 68 defensive lineman, unranked overall

Defensive end

Three-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 46 defensive lineman, unranked overall

Safety

Four-star Jordan Pride - Blountstown High - Blountstown, Fla. - No. 3 safety, No. 41 overall

Three-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 39 safety, unranked overall

Kicker

Unrated Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach (Fla.) - unranked

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Is the latest Florida State football hype misguided?

In 2022, Florida State football did what many had given up on waiting for them to do: they returned to their winning ways. FSU saw many sights this season that it hadn’t seen in quite some time. To list just a few examples, this season was its first with a winning record since 2017, its first with a bowl win since 2017, and its first with 10 wins since 2016.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
extrainningsoftball.com

Florida A&M Promotes Camise Patterson to Permanent Head Coach

At long last, the Division 1 Head Coaching Carousel is finally, officially finished for the 2022-23 year. On Tuesday, Florida A&M announced that Camise Patterson has been named the program’s permanent head coach. Patterson had been on staff as an assistant with the program and was promoted to interim...
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Thursday, Jan. 5

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna filed for re-election yesterday. Hanna said he was “proud of our accomplishments over the last 6 years my work is not yet finished. The nearly two year COVID interruption put several priorities on hold and I am committed to finishing the job I started in 2016.” Instead of running as an NPA like previous election cycles, he is now running as a Democrat in accordance with state law.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy