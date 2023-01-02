The coming of the Ottaray Hotel to North Main Street in 1909 was a momentous occasion for Greenville. Not since the Mansion House was built at Court Square in the 1820s had a hotel with such grandeur, presence and elegance graced Main Street. Nearly a century after Greenville’s first great hotel was built, the city could now boast its new architecturally unique hotel. The hotel sat at the highest point in the city on the northeast corner of North Main and Oak streets at the end of a residential section of town lined with big Victorian homes.

