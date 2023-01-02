ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

mibiz.com

Family-owned HVAC distributor acquired by global manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS — Williams Distributing Co., a Grand Rapids-based distributor of HVAC equipment and residential building products, has been acquired by a subsidiary of global manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd. The deal for the family-owned Williams, which operates 32 locations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, gives Daikin Comfort Technologies North...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
chainstoreage.com

PREIT wins mortgage extension on Woodland Mall

PREIT’s Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Mich., has gotten a thumb’s up from its mortgage lender. The Philadelphia-based mall owner-operator began renovating the property before the pandemic hit and has achieved average sales per sq. ft. of more than $625. As a result, PREIT announced, it has executed an extension of its loan through June 2023 with an option to extend it to October.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

AG opens investigation into Ottawa County

The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make a plan to get relief from your chronic pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time for New Years resolutions! Unfortunately, many people fail in first month. If you’re serious about making a change when it comes to chronic pain, our Expert, Total Health Chiropractic, may have a solution! They set up treatment plans for their patients to not only fix the problem, but set them up for relief long term.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again

For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
ALLEGAN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say

WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

