mibiz.com
Family-owned HVAC distributor acquired by global manufacturer
GRAND RAPIDS — Williams Distributing Co., a Grand Rapids-based distributor of HVAC equipment and residential building products, has been acquired by a subsidiary of global manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd. The deal for the family-owned Williams, which operates 32 locations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, gives Daikin Comfort Technologies North...
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
Egg-straordinary price hike: Michigan left scrambling for affordable eggs
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
mibiz.com
Developer seeks to cut hundreds of housing units from original Sligh building redevelopment plan
GRAND RAPIDS — The Detroit-based company proposing a massive redevelopment of the former Sligh Furniture factory in Grand Rapids wants to cut more than 300 housing units from the original proposal and add a self-storage component, among other changes. While Sturgeon Bay Partners executives discussed an altered proposal last...
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
chainstoreage.com
PREIT wins mortgage extension on Woodland Mall
PREIT’s Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Mich., has gotten a thumb’s up from its mortgage lender. The Philadelphia-based mall owner-operator began renovating the property before the pandemic hit and has achieved average sales per sq. ft. of more than $625. As a result, PREIT announced, it has executed an extension of its loan through June 2023 with an option to extend it to October.
52 housing units being built in Holland thanks to collaboration
HOLLAND, MI -- The goal to bring housing units that are affordable to a local community is quite common these days. In Holland, one of the efforts to increase the amount of homes attainable for would-be homeowners comes from a collaboration of two local organizations, Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity.
WOOD
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County
The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
WOOD
Make a plan to get relief from your chronic pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time for New Years resolutions! Unfortunately, many people fail in first month. If you’re serious about making a change when it comes to chronic pain, our Expert, Total Health Chiropractic, may have a solution! They set up treatment plans for their patients to not only fix the problem, but set them up for relief long term.
Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again
For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
Michigan attorney general reviewing shakeup in Ottawa County
The Michigan Attorney's General's Office says it is looking into a flurry of actions by new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners that included the ouster of the county administrator.
Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
mibiz.com
‘COMPLETELY BLINDSIDED’: Ottawa Impact commissioners oust multiple top officials at first meeting
WEST OLIVE — A recently elected slate of Ottawa County commissioners used their first day at the dais to oust the county administrator and public health director, appoint a conservative legal firm as its general counsel, and eliminate the county’s diversity, equity and inclusion department. The “Ottawa Impact”...
Retired general who led Hurricane Katrina relief efforts to come to Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré, known for his role in coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, will appear at this year’s City of Portage Black History Month Celebration. Honoré, a decorated 37-year veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness,...
‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say
WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
