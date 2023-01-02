ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

WIBW

Former Manhattan mayor Usha Reddi appointed to replace Sen. Tom Hawk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Senate Democratic Caucus has picked a replacement for outgoing Sen. Tom Hawk. Former Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi will step in to serve Senate District 22 in Hawk’s place. Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013, twice serving as mayor. “It’s been...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Moran named Co-Chair of Army Caucus on heels of Inhofe retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has been named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus on the heels of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who previously held the position. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors, says on Thursday, Dec. 29, he was named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus.
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years

WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
VERMONT STATE
WIBW

New chief judge appointed for 22nd Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new chief judge has been appointed for the 22nd Judicial District of Kansas which covers four counties in northeastern Kansas. The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge John Weingart to serve as chief judge of the 22nd Judicial District between Jan. 8 and Dec. 31.
KANSAS STATE

