WIBW
Former Manhattan mayor Usha Reddi appointed to replace Sen. Tom Hawk
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Senate Democratic Caucus has picked a replacement for outgoing Sen. Tom Hawk. Former Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi will step in to serve Senate District 22 in Hawk’s place. Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013, twice serving as mayor. “It’s been...
The Kansas City Star
Once more into the breach
The last time it took more than 10 votes to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House was 1859.
WIBW
Moran named Co-Chair of Army Caucus on heels of Inhofe retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has been named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus on the heels of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who previously held the position. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and member of the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors, says on Thursday, Dec. 29, he was named the new Co-Chair of the Senate Army Caucus.
Assclown of the Year 2022: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Cruz started the year on a low note, and it's only been downhill from there.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol
President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Lankford sworn in as Senior U.S. Senator for Oklahoma
Senator James Lankford (R-OK) begins his second full, six year term after being sworn in as Senior Senator for Oklahoma.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sends a Message to the Far Right
The Georgia congresswoman has distanced herself from some of her right-wing colleagues by adamantly supporting Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker.
Kaptur, longtime Ohio Democrat: Congress overlooks heartland
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will become the longest-serving woman in its history. Yet after 40 years, she sometimes feels like an outsider. Not because she’s a woman or now in the minority party in the House. It’s...
wealthinsidermag.com
Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress
COVINGTON, Ky. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come. As hardline Republicans create...
Bill designating Butterfield Trail a National Historic Trail headed to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law
A bill designating the Butterfield Overland Trail as a National Historic Trail has passed both houses of Congress and is headed to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.
WIBW
New chief judge appointed for 22nd Judicial District
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new chief judge has been appointed for the 22nd Judicial District of Kansas which covers four counties in northeastern Kansas. The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge John Weingart to serve as chief judge of the 22nd Judicial District between Jan. 8 and Dec. 31.
