WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears before Idaho judge
Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time Thursday. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania, man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger...
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho
The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
Suspect in Idaho killings arrives at Monroe County Courthouse for hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho will appear in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. He arrived at the courthouse just before noon, wearing a...
Monroe DA seeks contractor accused of defrauding customers
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. Valera had been taking money from customers for...
Lehigh County DA announces new second-in-command
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney announced a change to his staff. Gavin Holihan will take over on Jan. 9 as first assistant district attorney, DA Jim Martin said in a news release Tuesday. That's the position directly under the district attorney, meaning Holihan will fill in for...
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
Pa. State Police detail murder suspect's arrest in Poconos, previous encounters with law enforcement
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
Schuylkill County's 3 new lawmakers take office in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Three new Schuylkill County lawmakers were among a group of 49 to take the oath of office in the General Assembly at noon Tuesday. The newly elected legislators gathered with friends and family on the House floor Tuesday morning for photos at their official desks several hours before the Legislature convened as a group for the first time.
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Northampton County Council overrides McClure's veto, but employee health center not killed
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to continue blocking funding for an employee health center, but that does not mean the concept is dead. Council voted in December to prohibit money going toward County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed primary-care clinic for county employees and dependents. McClure vetoed that ordinance. Council needs six votes to override a veto, and prevailed 7-2 on Thursday.
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
Luzerne County election board approves ballot for Jan. 31 special election
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Board of Elections approved the ballot for the Jan. 31 special election in the 27th state Senate District on Wednesday. There is one potential issue, however: The Libertarian candidate, Thomas Anderson, has contested the Pennsylvania Department of State’s decision not to place his name on the ballot, acting Election Director Beth Gilbert McBride said.
Fiamma Italian Grill sets reopening date after fire
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant in Northampton County is set to reopen. Fiamma Italian Grill, which has been temporarily closed since a Feb. 13 fire damaged its kitchen and dining room, announced a reopening date of Jan. 18, 2023. The restaurant also teased a big announcement on...
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Bushkill Twp. man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator during power outage
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 71-year-old Northampton County man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator at his home, according to county Coroner Zachary Lysek. Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was discovered unresponsive in his garage on Dec. 25 where a running generator was being used, Lysek said.
