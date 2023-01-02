Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Former Campbell Co. jail employee arrested in OK for impersonating police officer, OK sheriff says
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (WVLT) - Old habits die hard; a former Campbell County, Tennessee jail employee was arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a police officer, according to a post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as Jackson Jones, 19, reportedly pulled over several people by flashing...
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
Trial date set for man charged in Loudon County deputy’s death
Dates for both a motion hearing and trial have been set for a truck driver accused in the February 2022 death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
WYSH AM 1380
Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case
Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
wvlt.tv
Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Fire starts in Pigeon Forge resort. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have...
wvlt.tv
KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s 2022 high-priority crime data was released Thursday, showing a downward trend in many areas. The unofficial data, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will audit, showed that murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, showing a 15 percent reduction, officials said. Included in the total was a case that was not officially ruled a murder but is “likely” to, pending the Medical Examiner Report, spokesperson Scott Erland said.
fox17.com
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
wivk.com
A Morgan County Man Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Six Puppies off a Bridge Killing Five
A man is arrested in Morgan County and expected to be charged with six counts of animal cruelty today. The 24-year-old suspect is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond on unrelated charges while officers finish the investigation. The Morgan County sheriff says six puppies were thrown off...
WYSH AM 1380
ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
wvlt.tv
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues. Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
WATE
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
KPD makes 7 DUI arrests over New Year's holiday, no fatal crashes reported
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said during the New Year's holiday, they spent more resources watching for dangerous driving from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the end of New Years Day. During that time, they said they made seven DUI arrests and conducted 16 total crash...
bbbtv12.com
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
wvlt.tv
Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Commuters in Anderson County will see some traffic on I-75 South Thursday as the Tennessee Department of Transportation works to clean up an overturned tanker, TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi announced. The truck wrecked around 9 a.m., Nagi said. It was carrying a non-hazardous acid, which...
wvlt.tv
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
