Morgan County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case

Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s 2022 high-priority crime data was released Thursday, showing a downward trend in many areas. The unofficial data, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will audit, showed that murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, showing a 15 percent reduction, officials said. Included in the total was a case that was not officially ruled a murder but is “likely” to, pending the Medical Examiner Report, spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Manhunt On-Going in Roane County

An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
wvlt.tv

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues. Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing

On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
KINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Tanker of non-hazardous acid overturns in Anderson County, I-75 South down to one lane

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Commuters in Anderson County will see some traffic on I-75 South Thursday as the Tennessee Department of Transportation works to clean up an overturned tanker, TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi announced. The truck wrecked around 9 a.m., Nagi said. It was carrying a non-hazardous acid, which...
wvlt.tv

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

