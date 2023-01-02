ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
CBS LA

Storm causes Laurel Canyon home to crack, shift of foundation

A Laurel Canyon resident was displaced by Thursday's powerful storm, when his home shifted off of its foundation, creating a dangerous predicament as the home sits atop a steep cliff. "The house cracked and shifted," said Rick Charnoski, who rents the home with his girlfriend. "We are on a very narrow cliff."He said that they could hear the house pop overnight, even feeling the force of the event, but were completely unaware of the damage until Thursday morning. "Basically, it feels like the house could fall off the hill," Charnoski said.Video of the home shows noticeable damage to the structure, which now...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy