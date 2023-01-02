Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest

A Laurel Canyon resident was displaced by Thursday's powerful storm, when his home shifted off of its foundation, creating a dangerous predicament as the home sits atop a steep cliff. "The house cracked and shifted," said Rick Charnoski, who rents the home with his girlfriend. "We are on a very narrow cliff."He said that they could hear the house pop overnight, even feeling the force of the event, but were completely unaware of the damage until Thursday morning. "Basically, it feels like the house could fall off the hill," Charnoski said.Video of the home shows noticeable damage to the structure, which now...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO