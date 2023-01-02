Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
goodnewsforpets.com
AKC Meet the Breeds Returns to NYC January 28-29
America’s largest dog extravaganza returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) brings its annual AKC Meet the Breeds® showcase back to NYC on January 28th and 29th, 2023. This family-friendly, educational canine spectacle gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning about responsible pet ownership.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Popular Italian Restaurant Closes After 27-Year Run In White Plains
A well-known Italian restaurant that has provided a spot for families to gather for 27 years has permanently closed. Graziella's Italian Bistro, located in White Plains at 99 Church St., served meals to visitors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owners announced on the restaurant's website. The...
Guardian Angels founder offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city’s rat problem. In November, city officials began looking for a director of rodent mitigation. The job pays $120,00-$170,000; Sliwa offered to do it for free. Mayor Eric Adams […]
CBS2 meets first baby born in NYC in 2023
NEW YORK -- A new baby is always a big deal, but when you can say your baby was the first born in the new year, the moment is even more special.CBS2 was honored to meet the city's newest New Yorker.Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight Sunday morning, making him the first baby born in the Big Apple in 2023."This is the best gift for me for this year," mother Holly Zhang said. "I have the 'New Year Baby,' the first one in New York City."Proud mama Zhang said giving birth to the first baby of 2023...
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next Year
The deck outside the Garabedian home on Pelham Parkway is being torn-up and redone in preparation for a big return next year in this photo fPhoto byDavid Greene. BRONX - For more than four decades residents from across the city have trekked to the Garabedian "Holiday House" located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue in Pelham Gardens to see the annual holiday lights, decorations and the nearly 200 characters of world history, fairy tales, and pop culture—celebrated in the form of mannequins wearing handmade created outfits. Visitors this year were once again disappointed that the lights outside the home were dark for at least the third year in a row and most of the mannequins are now gone.
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)
The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
News 12
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
‘Not Done Lightly’: Popular Lynbrook Restaurant Closing After 15 Years
A popular Long Island restaurant known for its casual American cuisine is closing after 15 years in business. McQuades Neighborhood Grill, located in Lynbrook at 275 Merrick Road, has been sold to new owners, restaurant owner Jim McQuade revealed in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 2. “The decision to sell...
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Beloved Yonkers comic book store announces closure after decade in business
The owner says it's sad and that there are many reasons for the closure, including it's just time for him to move onto a new passion.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
