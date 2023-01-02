ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodnewsforpets.com

AKC Meet the Breeds Returns to NYC January 28-29

America’s largest dog extravaganza returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City when The American Kennel Club (AKC®) brings its annual AKC Meet the Breeds® showcase back to NYC on January 28th and 29th, 2023. This family-friendly, educational canine spectacle gives dog lovers the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning about responsible pet ownership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 meets first baby born in NYC in 2023

NEW YORK -- A new baby is always a big deal, but when you can say your baby was the first born in the new year, the moment is even more special.CBS2 was honored to meet the city's newest New Yorker.Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight Sunday morning, making him the first baby born in the Big Apple in 2023."This is the best gift for me for this year," mother Holly Zhang said. "I have the 'New Year Baby,' the first one in New York City."Proud mama Zhang said giving birth to the first baby of 2023...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
BronxVoice

Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next Year

The deck outside the Garabedian home on Pelham Parkway is being torn-up and redone in preparation for a big return next year in this photo fPhoto byDavid Greene. BRONX - For more than four decades residents from across the city have trekked to the Garabedian "Holiday House" located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue in Pelham Gardens to see the annual holiday lights, decorations and the nearly 200 characters of world history, fairy tales, and pop culture—celebrated in the form of mannequins wearing handmade created outfits. Visitors this year were once again disappointed that the lights outside the home were dark for at least the third year in a row and most of the mannequins are now gone.
MANHATTAN, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)

The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy