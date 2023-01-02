Read full article on original website
WATE
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
WATE
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Growth along...
wvlt.tv
KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s 2022 high-priority crime data was released Thursday, showing a downward trend in many areas. The unofficial data, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will audit, showed that murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, showing a 15 percent reduction, officials said. Included in the total was a case that was not officially ruled a murder but is “likely” to, pending the Medical Examiner Report, spokesperson Scott Erland said.
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
wvlt.tv
Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
Skeletal remains found near Sevierville identified as man missing since 2021
Skeletal remains found in December were identified as a man who was last seen in September 2021 according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes new tiger ‘Tahan’
Another tiger is calling Zoo Knoxville his home.
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
wvlt.tv
Former Campbell Co. jail employee arrested in OK for impersonating police officer, OK sheriff says
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (WVLT) - Old habits die hard; a former Campbell County, Tennessee jail employee was arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a police officer, according to a post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as Jackson Jones, 19, reportedly pulled over several people by flashing...
House collapsed after a fire in Knox County
A fire caused a home to collapse in Knox County Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.
thesource.com
Finesse2Tymes’ Crew Accused Of Shooting, Robbing Cannabis Store In Knoxville
Several reports had already confirmed that a shootout occurred at the Finesse2Tymes show in Knoxville, Tennessee. Still, now it has been reported that members of Finesse2Tymes’ crew were involved in the shooting at the cannabis store and are even accused of robbing the marijuana establishment. Alonzo Butler, a promoter...
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
WATE
Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning. Handful’ of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have...
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Public Safety Complex move-in to start in January
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Knoxville’s new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January. City officials released an update on the former St. Mary’s Hospital site, saying emergency agencies will be making the move over the next few months. First to move in will...
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
