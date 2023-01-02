ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s 2022 high-priority crime data was released Thursday, showing a downward trend in many areas. The unofficial data, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will audit, showed that murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, showing a 15 percent reduction, officials said. Included in the total was a case that was not officially ruled a murder but is “likely” to, pending the Medical Examiner Report, spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Public Safety Complex move-in to start in January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Knoxville’s new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January. City officials released an update on the former St. Mary’s Hospital site, saying emergency agencies will be making the move over the next few months. First to move in will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN

