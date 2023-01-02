ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!

