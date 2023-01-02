Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Snowboarder programs are hitting the slopes
Rick Shimpeno is the new director of Park City Ski & Snowboard’s snowboard program. The organization offers big air and boardercross for youth aged 7-25. They offer just-for-fun along with serious competition level training. Before joining Park City Ski & Snowboard, Shimpeno coached the Olympic halfpipe team and went...
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan’s on Main, said 2022 ended with a bang based on December sales numbers. “As far as Main Street goes, my neighbors and I have seen a record month," Kenworthy said. "And there’s no secret to it, it’s the magic of snow.”. He...
ABC 4
Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
890kdxu.com
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
kslnewsradio.com
Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School
“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
Pediatric psychologist offers free help to LGBTQ+ youth
The Centers for Disease Control estimates about 2% of kids in high school nationwide today identify as transgender, which equals around 1.6 million people 13 and older. Dr. Jessica Robnett has worked in pediatric psychology for seven years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Her work has included treating LGBTQ+ children.
Park City pizza guy uses sled to make deliveries during snowstorm
The recent storm was no match for "Jeff the Domino's guy." When snow-packed roads stopped many in their tracks, one delivery driver grabbed a sled to ensure no pie purchaser went hungry. KPCW listener Elyse Winter sent in this video of the perseverant pizza guy arriving with dinner on Ontario...
kpcw.org
Park City local survives suicide attempt, works to save others
Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt." Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association mourns loss of fellow patroller
On Wednesday the Summit County Sheriff's Office identified the 29-year-old ski patroller who lost his life Monday as Christian Helger of Millcreek. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released a statement Wednesday acknowledging Helger’s death. The statement said Helger was returning to his station after a morning of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSLTV
Community holding benefit concert for UVU student seriously injured in tubing accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah County woman is recovering in the hospital after a life-altering tubing accident. Mckyliee Young is bruised with several broken bones following an incident that occurred Dec. 16 on a sledding hill at Rock Canyon Park in Provo. “She was actually on a tube, and...
Park Record
Park City tennis coach testifies, denies putting student player in choke hold
A Park City High School tennis coach accused of assaulting a student testified Tuesday that she grabbed the alleged victim in a “bear hug” to defend herself and others after the girl slapped her, but she did not put her in a choke hold. Lani Wilcox said the...
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Heber artists, organizations bring new murals to Main Street
Murals have been a big part of a recent surge in art in downtown Heber City - and it’s no accident. Whether on foot or in cars, passers-by will notice large, colorful murals on Main Street in Heber. Two recent works are just east of the busy road. One,...
Garbage trucks, homeowners struggle through snowstorms
While many in the Wasatch Back celebrate the historic snowfall last weekend brought, it came with hazards and headaches. The multi-foot piles of snow that fell last weekend made for impressive photos and deep, soft turns for skiers whenever they could get to a slope. Unfortunately, it proved too much...
Pro rally racer Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobiling accident in Utah, local officials announced Monday.
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0