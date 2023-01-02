ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Snowboarder programs are hitting the slopes

Rick Shimpeno is the new director of Park City Ski & Snowboard’s snowboard program. The organization offers big air and boardercross for youth aged 7-25. They offer just-for-fun along with serious competition level training. Before joining Park City Ski & Snowboard, Shimpeno coached the Olympic halfpipe team and went...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC 4

Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
FARMINGTON, UT
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School

“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
RIVERTON, UT
KPCW

Pediatric psychologist offers free help to LGBTQ+ youth

The Centers for Disease Control estimates about 2% of kids in high school nationwide today identify as transgender, which equals around 1.6 million people 13 and older. Dr. Jessica Robnett has worked in pediatric psychology for seven years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Her work has included treating LGBTQ+ children.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City local survives suicide attempt, works to save others

Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt." Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Garbage trucks, homeowners struggle through snowstorms

While many in the Wasatch Back celebrate the historic snowfall last weekend brought, it came with hazards and headaches. The multi-foot piles of snow that fell last weekend made for impressive photos and deep, soft turns for skiers whenever they could get to a slope. Unfortunately, it proved too much...
PARK CITY, UT
