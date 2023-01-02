Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.91. (1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.91) Estimated jackpot: $101,000. ¶ To win...
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 78, LIU 59
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
Youngstown State takes on Robert Morris following Rush's 26-point game
Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -7.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 76-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Penguins...
Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Maryland Terrapins on 4-game win streak
Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is...
