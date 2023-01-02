Read full article on original website
KEPR
Woman sentenced to 6.5 years after stabbing man to death in Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A woman has been sentenced to 6.5 years after stabbing a man to death on Aug. 21, 2021. On Jan. 3, in Franklin County Superior Court, the Honorable Diana Ruff sentenced Marta Miller Keith for causing the death of Bobby Burgess. Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney...
KEPR
Richland Police give update on NYE fatal shooting
Richland Wash. — Richland Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting that left a man dead on New Year's Eve. The incident happened at around 8:15 PM at the Columbia Park Apartments. Richland Police Officers were dispatched for a weapons complaint, where they found twenty-one year...
KEPR
Detectives arrest two men suspected of a string of burglaries at homes in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Detectives have arrested two men suspected of a string of burglaries at homes in Kennewick where money, jewelry, and guns were being stolen. Through investigation, detectives learned similar burglary investigations were being conducted by the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office and the Connell Police...
