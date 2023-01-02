ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trend of falling gas prices in Topeka comes to a halt as costs tick upward in 2023

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – After nearly two months of decreasing gas prices in the capital city, the cost for fuel is once again moving up.

GasBuddy, a company that monitors real time fuel prices across the U.S., reported on Monday that gas prices in Topeka have gone up by $0.21 per gallon in the last week. This brings the average cost of fuel to $2.79.

Out of the 104 gas stations scattered around Topeka, GasBuddy said that the cheapest came in at $2.64 while the most expensive is $2.99. Compared to the rest of Kansas, the cheapest-priced gas station is $2.54 while the most expensive is $3.39.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.”

Gas prices have been falling in Topeka since mid-November following a sharp increase in prices just before the Thanksgiving holiday . The national average price for gas has risen as well by around $0.12 for $3.17 per gallon since GasBuddy’s final report for 2022.

“While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023,” said De Haan. “Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

