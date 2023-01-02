Read full article on original website
WCNC
Uptown Charlotte continues to see property crimes end of 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg's most recent crime numbers report, released in October of 2022, showed an increase in property crimes. Charlotte's Uptown area saw those types of crimes in December. One involved several lockers at the Planet Fitness where several lockers were smashed in the men's locker room....
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 8 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
CMPD: Girl’s shooting death on New Year’s Day was accidental
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that a 5-year-old's girls death was likely accidental.
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
Man charged with murder in parking lot shooting near Camp North End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. Police said Charles Jimmie Maxie, Jr.,...
WCNC
Charlotte dad concerned after child removed from school bus, left at bus stop due to capacity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Charlotte dad Zacchary McLean, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools failed a pretty important test on Thursday. “You didn’t do your job," McLean said. He said the subject of this test was trust and safety. Thursday, McLean dropped his 8-year-old son Carter off at the bus...
Statesville police seeking information on 1992 cold case
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are hoping to solve a crime that happened over 31 years ago. On Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department said officers are investigating a case involving the death of Ethel Weaver on Jan. 3, 1992. According to a release, Weaver was found stabbed in her bedroom...
Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a truck that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said. Gastonia police responded to the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after someone walking a dog saw a truck in the creek.
WFAE.org
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
WCNC
Woman charged with robbing Gastonia business was recognized by former coworker, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a woman accused of robbing her former place of employment was identified because of a face mask failure. The department shared a Facebook post detailing what happened in late October 2022. According to them, 25-year-old Natasha Otero used a handgun while robbing a business along South York Street, demanding cash. She was wearing a face mask and reportedly struck one of the employees in the head with the gun.
WBTV
Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 7 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
Guns, heroin seized during New Year’s Eve check point
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three young Charlotte residents are facing charges following a checkpoint stop on New Year’s Eve, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies were conducting a checkpoint on New Year’s Eve along Garner Bagnal Blvd. and Cochran Street. One driver was stopped for operating without a driver’s license and […]
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
I-77N back open after crash involving three tractor-trailers
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers that shut down part of I-77 North at Exit 51, has been cleaned up and reopend. According to NCDOT, the crash happened around midnight and should cleared up around 7:20 a.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing charges against Charlotte city councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell Jr. after a state investigation into whether he broke laws regarding conflicts of interest. The letter from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III was sent to the North Carolina...
How to dispose of a Christmas tree in the Charlotte area
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The holiday season is officially over, and it's now time for people with natural Christmas trees to recycle those trees responsibly. The city of Charlotte is making it easy to do just that. Natural Christmas tree collection kicked off this week in Charlotte. Charlotte residents...
WCNC
