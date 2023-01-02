Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
Multiple teens arrested for Ballard robbery, fleeing to Federal Way in Stolen cars
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested five teenagers who robbed a man in Ballard and fled to a mall in Federal Way in multiple stolen cars. Around 12:00 p.m., Seattle police answered a call of an assault in the 1600 block of 15 Avenue Northwest. Officers reached out to the man who'd been robbed, who reported that the suspects had taken his cell phone, backpack, and other items.
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
KOMO News
Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
Seattle, Washington
Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
MyNorthwest.com
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
q13fox.com
Docs: Seattle man told neighbor he killed a woman inside his apartment, leading to his arrest
SEATTLE - A man suspected of killing a woman inside his Seattle apartment told his neighbor about the alleged crime, according to court documents. On Jan. 2, a resident at the Canaday Apartments on Minor Avenue relayed what his neighbor told him to 911 dispatchers. He said he also saw the woman's body in his neighbor's unit.
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
KOMO News
77-year-old arrested for killing 2 cats after eviction notice from son
EVERETT, Wash. — A 77-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his two cats before being evicted by his son, who owned the home. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the residence in north Everett for reports of a disturbance just after noon on Tuesday. The resident's son told his father he would be arriving at noon to evict him, and when he showed up, he saw his father leaving, police said.
KOMO News
Controversial bail fund once helped man suspected of Seattle's first murder of the year
SEATTLE, Wash. — The man in custody for Seattle’s first homicide of 2023 has previously been bailed out of jail by a nonprofit with a track record of assisting violent, repeat offenders. On Wednesday a judge found probable cause to hold Allister Baldwin in jail for the grisly...
17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | E Remington standoff arrest, 12th Ave gunfire reportedly shatters car window, Cal Anderson false alarm
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Standoff arrest: A man...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
KOMO News
Driver charged with killing cyclist and fleeing scene near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with fatally striking a cyclist and then fleeing the scene last summer. Mohamed Yusuf, 20, faces charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the July 15 crash that killed 63-year-old Robert ‘Robb’ Mason near the West Seattle Bridge.
thejoltnews.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase
An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
Man charged in West Seattle hit-and-run that killed cyclist in July
SEATTLE — A driver accused of hitting a cyclist near the Spokane Street Bridge last summer and then leaving him to die has been charged with vehicular homicide. Robb Mason, 63, was riding an electric bike on July 15, 2022, when he was hit by a car, whose driver fled.
KOMO News
Hit-and-run driver of stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into patrol car
TUMWATER, Wash. — A person who allegedly crashed into a police car was arrested Thursday for eluding, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). Chehalis and Tribal police said "there was prior probable cause for eluding and...
KOMO News
Man arrested for deadly Marysville shooting after standoff
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested after a standoff in Granite Falls Tuesday morning in connection to a deadly shooting in Marysville. According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 7200 block of 47th Avenue Northeast Monday night after a woman called 911 to report that someone had shot her boyfriend.
Police investigating rash of armed robberies at Tacoma ATMs
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are reminding people to stay vigilant when using an ATM machine after a rash of recent armed robberies. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department has taken seven reports of robberies that occurred at a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue. One robbery was also reported at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM located in the Grocery Outlet parking lot at 3510 S. 56th Street.
