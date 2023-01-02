ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

Multiple teens arrested for Ballard robbery, fleeing to Federal Way in Stolen cars

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested five teenagers who robbed a man in Ballard and fled to a mall in Federal Way in multiple stolen cars. Around 12:00 p.m., Seattle police answered a call of an assault in the 1600 block of 15 Avenue Northwest. Officers reached out to the man who'd been robbed, who reported that the suspects had taken his cell phone, backpack, and other items.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park

Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car

Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

77-year-old arrested for killing 2 cats after eviction notice from son

EVERETT, Wash. — A 77-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his two cats before being evicted by his son, who owned the home. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the residence in north Everett for reports of a disturbance just after noon on Tuesday. The resident's son told his father he would be arriving at noon to evict him, and when he showed up, he saw his father leaving, police said.
EVERETT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase

An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested for deadly Marysville shooting after standoff

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested after a standoff in Granite Falls Tuesday morning in connection to a deadly shooting in Marysville. According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 7200 block of 47th Avenue Northeast Monday night after a woman called 911 to report that someone had shot her boyfriend.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating rash of armed robberies at Tacoma ATMs

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are reminding people to stay vigilant when using an ATM machine after a rash of recent armed robberies. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department has taken seven reports of robberies that occurred at a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue. One robbery was also reported at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM located in the Grocery Outlet parking lot at 3510 S. 56th Street.
TACOMA, WA

