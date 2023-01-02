Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Why the Penguins Are Giving Up Leads (+)
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a one-goal third period lead Monday at the Winter Classic. The preceding Thursday, the Penguins gift-wrapped a four-goal comeback to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT Penguins loss. The Penguins have won only 12 of 18 games they led in...
3 Thoughts During Penguins’ Losing Streak; Is Everyone on Same Page?
LAS VEGAS — Boston in the morning. Las Vegas in the afternoon. We’ll put down stakes here for several days, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will use Sin City to wash away the sour taste of Beantown and another lost third-period lead, this time in front of a national TV audience.
Free Fall: Vegas, Phil Kessel Burn Penguins 5-2; Pens Skid Worsens
LAS VEGAS — Phil Kessel looked like the 2016 playoffs when he powered the HBK line with Nick Bonino and Carl Hagelin, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup. However, Kessel now plays for the Vegas Golden Knights (27-12-2), and he burned the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-13-6) less than two minutes into the game.
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus Bets Cavaliers-Suns Matchup
The best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer for the NHL, NBA, and college hoops Wednesday night slate is giving bettors a chance to win an instant bonus. There is no need to sweat out your original bet when it comes to this offer. Instead, players can lock up a win simply by placing a $5 wager on any game, including the Cavaliers-Suns showdown.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 3
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
What Has Happened to Penguins’ Vaunted Offense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five games in a row, and are 1-4-2 in their past seven. Tristan Jarry, their No. 1 goaltender is injured, and team officials have yet to say when they think he’ll return. The cornerstone of their defense corps, Kris Letang, has been placed on...
Dan’s Daily: Senators Push Trade, Penguins Dumping Points
(Somewhere Between Boston & Las Vegas) — The Pittsburgh Penguins bolted after another blown lead but I had one more morning in Boston before I’m off to Las Vegas. Afterall, I’m a limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun.
Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List
The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
FOX Sports
Chytil scores twice, Rangers beat skidding Canadiens 4-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Filip Chytil had two goals and the New York Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat the skidding Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider snapped a scoreless tie with a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider...
Yardbarker
Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning
Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a team record, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. In producing three points for the second time in his career, the 22-year-old...
(UPDATED) Crosby Selected for NHL All-Star Game
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to the Metropolitan Division team for the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Fla. Feb. 4. The selection was made by the league’s Hockey Operations Dept., which picked one player from each of the eight teams in the four divisions. The “all-star...
Yardbarker
Decisions Looming For The Penguins
The injury news is heading in different directions for the Pittsburgh Penguins. As the team anxiously awaits an update on starting goaltender Tristan Jarry, their blue line is on the mend. With both positions, the Penguins have decisions on the horizon as the season continues to heat up into 2023....
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0