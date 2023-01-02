ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Why the Penguins Are Giving Up Leads (+)

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a one-goal third period lead Monday at the Winter Classic. The preceding Thursday, the Penguins gift-wrapped a four-goal comeback to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT Penguins loss. The Penguins have won only 12 of 18 games they led in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 3

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List

The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Chytil scores twice, Rangers beat skidding Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Filip Chytil had two goals and the New York Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat the skidding Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider snapped a scoreless tie with a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning

Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a team record, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. In producing three points for the second time in his career, the 22-year-old...
TAMPA, FL
Pgh Hockey Now

(UPDATED) Crosby Selected for NHL All-Star Game

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to the Metropolitan Division team for the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Fla. Feb. 4. The selection was made by the league’s Hockey Operations Dept., which picked one player from each of the eight teams in the four divisions. The “all-star...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Decisions Looming For The Penguins

The injury news is heading in different directions for the Pittsburgh Penguins. As the team anxiously awaits an update on starting goaltender Tristan Jarry, their blue line is on the mend. With both positions, the Penguins have decisions on the horizon as the season continues to heat up into 2023....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

