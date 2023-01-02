Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house
MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
WMUR.com
Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
Pedestrians Reportedly Hit In Amesbury Supermarket Parking Lot (DEVELOPING)
Two people were reportedly hit in an Amesbury supermarket parking lot on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to developing reports. Amesbury Auto vs 2 pedestrians 6 Pond St Vermette’s parking lot 2nd ALS M/A From Merrimac FD— ActionPage (@ActionPage1) January 4, 2023 The incident…
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
newportdispatch.com
Canterbury, New Hampshire authorities rescue dog through the ice
CANTERBURY — Emergency responders rescued a dog that fell through the ice at a local pond this morning. The dog owner was on the scene and could not rescue the dog, which broke through the ice on a small pond on the property. The dog was unable to self-rescue...
laconiadailysun.com
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 14 service calls for the week ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
WMUR.com
Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
laconiadailysun.com
Northfield to Franklin: We don't want your detours
NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Raffaelly told the selectboard that Franklin’s failure to coordinate with his department when diverting traffic from Central Street during the New Year’s Day kayak runs meant that, while an emergency vehicle “probably could get through [on Cross Mill Road], they’d probably own a couple of cars also.”
WCAX
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
WMUR.com
Manchester police officers honored at awards ceremony; four others promoted
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department honored multiple officers for their work. Four received a lifesaving medal for helping care for unresponsive people until an ambulance could arrive. A detective was given a service medal to help bring justice to an abused child. Eleven officers received citations for...
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
newportdispatch.com
Police chase through several New Hampshire towns ends with crash in Warner
WARNER — A 40-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a crash in Warner early this morning after fleeing from police. Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on I-93 north at around 1:10 a.m. The driver failed to stop for the troopers and...
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
WMUR.com
Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at his home by Gilford police on New Year's Day. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
Comments / 0