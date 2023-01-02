ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house

MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH
B98.5

Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
KITTERY, ME
WMUR.com

Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Northfield to Franklin: We don't want your detours

NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Raffaelly told the selectboard that Franklin’s failure to coordinate with his department when diverting traffic from Central Street during the New Year’s Day kayak runs meant that, while an emergency vehicle “probably could get through [on Cross Mill Road], they’d probably own a couple of cars also.”
NORTHFIELD, NH
WCAX

Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy