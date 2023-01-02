Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation
Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The player Damar Hamlin tackled before his cardiac arrest reacts, more stars speak out as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized: Tom Brady, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Bret Michaels and more
On Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field in front of millions of viewers seconds after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, leaving NFL players and fans supporting both teams in shock — and many in tears. His team soon confirmed that he'd suffered a cardiac arrest. After Damar was taken from the field by ambulance after medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat, he was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Jan. 3.
Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor
The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Dan Orlovsky Praised After 'Beautiful' Prayer for Damar Hamlin Live on Air
The former NFL quarterback took a moment during a live broadcast to pray for Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during Monday's game.
Bills Mafia says 'We're here' as team arrives home after agonizing night in Cincinnati
Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Bills fans are showing support for their team after Damar Hamlin collapse din cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.
NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 20-19 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a game-winning 21-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo. The moment was certainly a cause for celebration, just like any game-winning field goal, but the way the Falcons’ social media team chose to celebrate was definitely in poor Read more... The post NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Shocked by Sudden Collapse of Athlete Donate $5 Million in 24-hrs to His Humble Toy Drive–Including Tom Brady
NFL fans and players are sending thoughts and prayers to the family of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during the Monday Night Football game yesterday. Reports say the player is currently in critical condition after his heart suffered cardiac arrest during game play. Eventually, he...
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice, his uncle says: CBS News Flash Jan. 4, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU. His uncle told reporters his nephew's heart stopped twice --once on the field and again in the hospital. The man who drove a Tesla off a California cliff is suspected of doing it on purpose and has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. And a new FDA rule widens the availability of abortion pills.
