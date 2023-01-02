ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed

Up until Thursday morning, there had not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in dire need of CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But then came a Read more... The post Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

49ers Give Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded for him in late October, Christian McCaffrey has jump-started what was then a struggling offense. He has given them a superstar in the backfield who can also do double-duty as a receiver, and he was at his best in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders by rushing for 121 yards and collecting an additional 72 yards in the air.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
The Associated Press

Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
FanSided

FanSided

