Sometimes you just need a little puck luck. Many of the bounces are finally going the Rangers way. This team is rolling to open up 2023. They snapped the Hurricanes 11-game win streak Tuesday and beat the Canadiens on Thursday. They are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games. On Wednesday morning, they announced they signed winger Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension worth $800,000 a year. What a bargain. To talk about the win Tuesday, where the team stands and the Vesey extension, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie...
