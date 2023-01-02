ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
BROOKLYN, NY
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) questionable for Pelicans Friday

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable for Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring strain and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, so if Hernangomez is out, there should be additional minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes. Hernangomez is averaging 17.0...
HAYES, LA
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
Nets' Royce O'Neale (illness) available on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Chicago on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Bulls. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3...
BROOKLYN, NY
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
PORTLAND, OR
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
DALLAS, TX
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tyus Jones (illness) available Wednesday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is available on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Jones was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning with an illness, but he's feeling better now. In the Grizzlies' last outing, Jones scored 18 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. numberFire's models...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Thunder starting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Gilgeous-Alexander will rejoin Oklahoma City's starting lineup after he was held out on Tuesday with an illness. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 49.2 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's projection includes 29.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

