Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Related
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) questionable for Pelicans Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable for Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring strain and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, so if Hernangomez is out, there should be additional minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes. Hernangomez is averaging 17.0...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) ruled out on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to start
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hayward will not be available at home after he suffered a recent hamstring injury. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see an increased role versus a Memphis ranked second in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Nets' Royce O'Neale (illness) available on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Chicago on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Bulls. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones (illness) available Wednesday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is available on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Jones was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning with an illness, but he's feeling better now. In the Grizzlies' last outing, Jones scored 18 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Gilgeous-Alexander will rejoin Oklahoma City's starting lineup after he was held out on Tuesday with an illness. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 49.2 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's projection includes 29.2...
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
Comments / 0