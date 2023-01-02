Read full article on original website
Related
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
WRAL
Wall Street Journal: Vince McMahon plots return to WWE
CNN — Vince McMahon, the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive, who retired from the company last year following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal, is plotting a return to the WWE, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The WWE has disclosed multiple expenses that McMahon hadn't disclosed,...
WRAL
NC's Bishop disputes claim that he'll resign if McCarthy elected House speaker
A North Carolina congressman says rumors of his dissatisfaction with Washington are greatly exaggerated. U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, on Thursday said he will continue to serve his state’s 8th Congressional District even if U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. McCarthy has...
WRAL
Kyiv dismisses Putin's call for 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine as 'hypocrisy'
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to implement a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for 36 hours this week to allow Orthodox Christians to attend Christmas services, according to a Kremlin statement Thursday. The proposal was swiftly dismissed as "hypocrisy" by Ukrainian officials. Putin's order came...
WRAL
Head of Saudi investment fund subpoenaed in case over Musk's 'funding secured' tweet
CNN — Elon Musk's team has subpoenaed the head of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund as part of litigation over the Tesla CEO's 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the car company private and had secured funding to do so. Tesla shareholders sued Musk in 2018, alleging that...
'WORSE THAN IT ALREADY IS': Americans reveal low expectations for Biden in 2023
Americans in Texas set low expectations for President Biden — particularly regarding the economy — as his administration begins its third year later this month.
WRAL
Biden Administration Defends Student Loan Cancellation at Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold its decision to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars of student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, arguing that it was acting within its executive authority and did not need new congressional authorization. In...
WRAL
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown
CNN — House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on...
GOP deal emerges late Thursday that could give McCarthy a path to the speakership
After three days of failed votes on the House floor, a deal emerged late Thursday that could eventually put Kevin McCarthy over the top in the race to the House speaker.
WRAL
Ukraine's economy shrank by more than 30% in 2022
CNN — Ukraine's economy shrank by more than 30% in 2022 after Russia's brutal invasion destroyed infrastructure, paralyzed businesses and disrupted daily life, according to the country's economy ministry. "During 2022, Ukraine's economy suffered the largest losses and damage in the history of its independence," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko...
WRAL
Day 3 of stalemate in US House: Nine votes, no speaker
For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. For a long and frustrating...
Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom
Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom since that technology is already abused by China and Russia.
WRAL
Prince Harry alleges William physically attacked him, according to new book seen by The Guardian
CNN — Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically assaulting him during an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2019, according to The Guardian. The UK newspaper claims to have seen an advance copy of Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in which Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly alleges his brother William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor during the altercation.
EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — As COVID-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak. Some even say many of the numbers it's reporting are meaningless. Without basic data like the number of...
WRAL
Federal Trade Commission proposes banning noncompetes for workers
CNN — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it is proposing a rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on workers and to rescind all existing noncompete agreements. The FTC's reasoning: Such agreements, which affect millions of rank-and-file employees and independent contractors across industries, in addition to...
WRAL
Investors anxiously await jobs report for clues about Fed rate hikes
CNN — Economists are betting that the labor market cooled in December. That may be music to investors' ears. Wall Street will get the last jobs figures for 2022 on Friday morning. The US government is expected to report that 200,000 jobs were added in December, according to forecasts of economists surveyed by Reuters. That would be a slowdown from the 263,000 jobs added in November.
Comments / 0