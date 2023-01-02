ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
The Independent

Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
WRAL

Wall Street Journal: Vince McMahon plots return to WWE

CNN — Vince McMahon, the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive, who retired from the company last year following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal, is plotting a return to the WWE, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The WWE has disclosed multiple expenses that McMahon hadn't disclosed,...
WRAL

Kyiv dismisses Putin's call for 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine as 'hypocrisy'

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to implement a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for 36 hours this week to allow Orthodox Christians to attend Christmas services, according to a Kremlin statement Thursday. The proposal was swiftly dismissed as "hypocrisy" by Ukrainian officials. Putin's order came...
WRAL

Biden Administration Defends Student Loan Cancellation at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold its decision to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars of student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, arguing that it was acting within its executive authority and did not need new congressional authorization. In...
WRAL

House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

CNN — House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on...
WRAL

Ukraine's economy shrank by more than 30% in 2022

CNN — Ukraine's economy shrank by more than 30% in 2022 after Russia's brutal invasion destroyed infrastructure, paralyzed businesses and disrupted daily life, according to the country's economy ministry. "During 2022, Ukraine's economy suffered the largest losses and damage in the history of its independence," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko...
WRAL

Day 3 of stalemate in US House: Nine votes, no speaker

For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. For a long and frustrating...
WRAL

Prince Harry alleges William physically attacked him, according to new book seen by The Guardian

CNN — Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically assaulting him during an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2019, according to The Guardian. The UK newspaper claims to have seen an advance copy of Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in which Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly alleges his brother William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor during the altercation.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — As COVID-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak. Some even say many of the numbers it's reporting are meaningless. Without basic data like the number of...
WRAL

Federal Trade Commission proposes banning noncompetes for workers

CNN — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it is proposing a rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on workers and to rescind all existing noncompete agreements. The FTC's reasoning: Such agreements, which affect millions of rank-and-file employees and independent contractors across industries, in addition to...
WRAL

Investors anxiously await jobs report for clues about Fed rate hikes

CNN — Economists are betting that the labor market cooled in December. That may be music to investors' ears. Wall Street will get the last jobs figures for 2022 on Friday morning. The US government is expected to report that 200,000 jobs were added in December, according to forecasts of economists surveyed by Reuters. That would be a slowdown from the 263,000 jobs added in November.

