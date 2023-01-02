ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City survey: How is the traffic? Is growth planned well? Confidence in City Hall?

How is the flow of traffic in Park City when driving on the major streets?. City Hall is conducting the National Community Survey, and the municipal government in the questionnaire inquires about a series of topics that drive the day-to-day discourse of Park City. The survey covers numerous issues related to subjects like living in Park City, the local economy and municipal services.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Can Park City really handle this? Should we?

Most people in the community know Alterra plans to develop the Snow Park base at Deer Valley, but does The Park Record really understand resident concerns?. Alterra acquired rights to develop lower Deer Valley’s lots — aka The Loop — per the Deer Valley 12th Amended and Restated Large Scale Master Development Plan (MPD) Permit. Prior to Alterra’s involvement, plans were limited to parking garages, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and residences. The Park Record labels citizen engagement on the project as “opposition,” which creates the misconception that residents and Protect the Loop are anti-development. However, many of us are truly excited about a base village and the amenities it will offer.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Volunteers needed to sell concessions during the Sundance Film Festival￼

Park City Film has a special relationship with the Sundance Film Festival. While the local arthouse movie nonprofit at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium turns the venue over to the Sundance Film Festival, which will run this year from Jan. 19-29, it isn’t quite dormant, according to Executive Director Katharine Wang.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Film prepares for Sundance by serving up some January screenings

Park City Film plans to use the first few weeks of 2023 as a launching pad for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. Before the arthouse-film nonprofit turns over the Jim Santy Auditorium venue to the festival on Jan. 19, it will start the year off with three intriguing films, two of which have been courted by the Golden Globes, and one that addresses the timely topic of avalanche danger in the backcountry, according to Executive Director Katharine Wang.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City local survives suicide attempt, works to save others

Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt." Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station...
PARK CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Park Record

Wasatch Crest residential treatment facility could open in February

People living in the Highland Estates area are expected to have new neighbors in the coming weeks as the group behind the disputed residential treatment facility prepares to open its doors. Wasatch Crest has spent nearly a year working to gain approval from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to convert...
HEBER CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident (updated)

A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4 identified him as 29-year-old Christian Helger, a resident of Millcreek. Around 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the resort’s...
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE

