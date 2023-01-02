Read full article on original website
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
Crash Reported NB I-25, Milepost 157; Snow Covered Roadways, Blowing Snow in Natrona County
WYDOT District 2 posted the following message to their social media this morning, Jan. 3, about 5:23 a.m. All open highways in the district expect winter driving conditions with snow covered roadways and blowing snow. No unnecessary travel I-25 Dwyer Jct. south; I-25 and all highways in the Midwest -...
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
City plows headed to south Casper neighborhood; residents asked to move cars
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is asking residents of the south Casper neighborhood around Goodstein Drive to help plowing efforts by moving their parked cars off the street. “In an effort to beat the incoming wind, City crews will be coming through THIS EVENING (Jan. 3), and...
City asks east Casper neighborhood to move cars for plows, outlines priorities
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is asking residents of an east Casper neighborhood to help plowing efforts by moving their parked cars off the street. “The more room we have, the better your streets will be,” the city said in a release. The advisory is for...
Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain
On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places. The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service. Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind. The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.
Natrona County government offices will close Jan. 3 due to winter weather, hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s governmental offices will be closed Jan. 3, as many Casper roads remain unsafe following two days of winter weather. This includes the Natrona County Library and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Emergency services will remain operational throughout the day, though non-emergency offices will...
Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
Casper’s recycled Christmas trees shore up riverbanks, rendered into mulch
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents have until Jan. 21 to drop off their Christmas trees so that the City of Casper can turn them into mulch or fodder for shoring up riverbanks. Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made by Jan. 14.
More Than 600 Elk Now Live Outside Lander; Sportsmen Believe It’s Due To Wolves
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trickle of elk out of the Wind River Mountains and into the lowlands near Lander that began several years ago has become a flood. The herd now includes upward of 600 elk and has afforded hunters opportunities for late-season antlerless...
Casper College Closes Tuesday, Scheduled to Reopen Wednesday
Casper College will remained closed through Tuesday due to hazardous travel conditions in and around the city, the school said in a news release late Monday afternoon. The campus will reopen on Wednesday. Most of the state -- from Sweetwater and Fremont counties east to the Nebraska and Colorado borders...
Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
Casper Helps Its Own – Multiple Good Samaritans Help Drivers Get Unstuck From the Snow
Casper was faced with yet another snow storm from Mother Nature this weekend, as both Sunday and Monday produced several inches of snow. But, just because the snow falls, that doesn't mean that the city can just shut down. People have places to be, so they scraped off their cars, turned on the defrost, and made the long, long journey to whatever destination awaited them.
Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
“The Sandcastle Lady” Strikes Again, This Time with a Snow Sculpture
Catherine Johnson Morris is a recent retiree, which she highly recommends. Now she has more time to play. Morris was a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for the Natrona County School District up until June. You may know her as “the sandcastle lady,” which is her preferred medium....
National gas prices jolt up as arctic blast shutters refineries; Natrona County sees 18-cent hike
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County has seen its average price for a gallon of regular fuel jump 18 cents in a week as the national average also rose for the first time in two months. The national average is up 12.3 cents from a week ago to $3.17 per...
Natrona County divorce filings (12/28/22–1/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/28/22–1/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 28 through Jan 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department offering CPR, basic life-saving skills classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be offering CPR and basic life-saving skills classes this month. There will be a CPR/First Aid/AED class from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and a basic life-saving skills class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.
