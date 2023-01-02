ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrrnetwork.com

Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute

CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s recycled Christmas trees shore up riverbanks, rendered into mulch

CASPER, Wyo. — Residents have until Jan. 21 to drop off their Christmas trees so that the City of Casper can turn them into mulch or fodder for shoring up riverbanks. Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made by Jan. 14.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper College Closes Tuesday, Scheduled to Reopen Wednesday

Casper College will remained closed through Tuesday due to hazardous travel conditions in and around the city, the school said in a news release late Monday afternoon. The campus will reopen on Wednesday. Most of the state -- from Sweetwater and Fremont counties east to the Nebraska and Colorado borders...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
MILLS, WY
NewsWest 9

Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (12/28/22–1/3/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

